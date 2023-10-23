Highlights The Houston Rockets have successfully rebuilt their team with high-ceiling prospects, creating one of the most exciting young cores in the NBA.

The Rockets' general manager expects the team to compete and win games next season, demonstrated by their signings in free agency and hiring of head coach Ime Udoka.

While the additions of veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are important, the development of young players like Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. will be crucial for the Rockets' success.

The Houston Rockets officially reached the tail end of their rebuild this offseason, when the organization and its decision-makers made moves to accelerate the remaining portion of their team's reset. A little under three years ago, the Rockets were forced to trade away one of the greatest players in franchise history in James Harden. After the former MVP's departure, Houston was understandably void of talent, which had them repeatedly contending for the top pick in the NBA Draft lottery.

Using their high draft selections, along with the haul that they received from dealing Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, Houston has been able to quickly fill their roster with high-ceiling prospects who should be able to affect winning soon. Between Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, and their two rookies, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, the Rockets might just have the most exciting young core in the entire NBA.

Houston and its general manager, Rafael Stone, seemingly believe that their group of youthful talent is ready to compete sooner rather than later. Stone went out and made several moves to complement his prospects, a clear indication that he expects them to win games next season. This past summer, the Rockets made two of the splashiest and expensive signings in free agency when they added Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. Their most important addition may have been off of the court, though, when they signed Ime Udoka to be their new head coach. The last time Udoka was on the sidelines, his Boston Celtics won over 50 games and made the NBA Finals. While the Rockets aren't expected to reach that level of success, there should be demand for visible improvement in both the development of their prospects and the actual win column in the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

Notable roster changes

VanVleet was arguably the premier free agent in this past class, as he was the most high-profile mercenary that had a realistic chance of leaving their previous team. He wound up being the player that commanded the largest deal from a new organization, signing a three-year, $130 million deal. VanVleet's arrival should help soften the loss of Kevin Porter Jr., who was traded away following domestic abuse allegations.

In Out Fred VanVleet Kevin Porter Jr. Dillon Brooks Josh Christopher Jeff Green K.J. Martin Reggie Bullock Usman Garuba Amen Thompson Frank Kaminsky Cam Whitmore

Pundits criticized the Rockets decisions to add FVV and the other veterans that they signed this summer, claiming that Houston was still too far off from a competitive roster to be spending the way that they did this past free agency. Not only could it turn out to be a waste of money to spend so handsomely on veteran talent, it could also cost them a chance at adding another franchise cornerstone in the draft. Acquiring players like VanVleet, Brooks, and Jeff Green might just make the Rockets competent enough to take them out of the running for the first-overall pick in next year's draft, without making them real postseason contenders.

While VanVleet, Brooks, and the rest of Houston's offseason additions will play a critical role in the team's fortunes next season, the development of their young players will prove the most influential on their success. The only way that the Rockets could be real threats to make the playoffs next year is if Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and their other prospective players take a significant leap under new head coach Udoka. FVV may have received a star-level contract, but he wasn't brought in to be the top option for the Rockets. Rather, they'll count on him to set the table for their young guns.

Keys to the 2023-24 NBA season

Let Amen Thompson run the offense

Amen Thompson might be built like the prototypical NBA wing, but he's much more than a flank with the basketball in his hands. Equipped with 99th-percentile athleticism, Thompson is an absolute blur with the rock, capable of speeding by everyone else on the court in transition. He also has the advanced ball skills and passing vision necessary to create for his teammates, both on the fast break and in a half-court setting.

The Rockets may have just spent nearly $130 million on a new point guard in VanVleet, but they'll still need more playmaking to set up Green, Smith Jr., and their other play finishers. With Porter Jr. gone and little ball-handling left on the roster, Thompson should be leaned on as a creator in Udoka's new offense. Putting the ball in his hands more will also allow him to put more pressure on opposing defenses, as his jump shot is still a work in progress. Freeing Thompson to showcase his passing vision and creativity will both accelerate his development as a player while also making the Rockets the best possible version of this team.

Let the kids play

Between VanVleet, Brooks, Jeff Green, and Reggie Bullock, Houston added a bunch of veterans this summer that could wind up taking minutes and opportunities away from their prospects that need more experience in order to grow their games. While VanVleet will be filling a crucial position of need, the Rockets have plenty of young wings that need to see the floor as often as possible to maximize their development.

There's no doubt that Houston and Udoka will be looking to win as many games as possible next season but that desire to win shouldn't overtake the growths of Smith Jr., Eason, and the rest of the Rockets young wings. Winning a few extra games next year won't be worth it if it means playing Brooks, Green, and Bullock over their prospects and stunting their developments.

Don't be afraid to fail

Houston has a new expensive point guard running the offense and a new expensive head coach calling the plays. It's obvious that they made moves this offseason to be competitive as soon as possible. That being said, the Rockets shouldn't fear failure, especially if that failure comes from trying to give their young prospects as many opportunities as possible.

While it would be nice to see the likes of Green and Smith Jr. leading this team to the Play-In Tournament, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for Houston to be back in the lottery next year. Adding a blue chip prospect like Matas Buzelis or Ron Holland to this promising core in the 2024 NBA Draft will only make them more dangerous in the long run. As such, the Rockets should let the kids loose and live with the consequences, because they can't lose either way.

