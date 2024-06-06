Highlights The Houston Rockets are considering trading the 3rd pick for another star to boost their playoff chances.

Drafting Donovan Clingan at 3rd overall can strengthen the Rockets' defense and add size.

AJ Johnson at the 44th pick gives Rockets depth and a potential steal with improved shooting.

The Houston Rockets shocked everyone last summer after they signed Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks in free agency. By signing those two free agents and hiring a new head coach, Ime Udoka, Houston changed from a mindset focused on rebuilding to wanting to win now. That did not go to plan after the Rockets finished the season 41-41, missing out on the final Play-In spot by finishing just five games behind the Golden State Warriors .

Although they did not make the playoffs, Houston saw their young players grow as Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun both recorded their best NBA season of their young careers. The Rockets also saw their two first-round picks from the 2023 draft, Amen Thompson and Cameron Whitmore, grow throughout the season. With the Rockets looking to return to competing, last season was a big step in the right direction.

Houston did luck out in the lottery after seeing the pick that they received from the Brooklyn Nets in the James Harden trade become the third overall pick in the upcoming 2024 draft. With this draft class not being the best, there have been rumors that the Rockets may look to trade away the third pick to bring in another star that will help them make a playoff run next season. Two players that they have been interested in are the Nets' forward, Mikal Bridges, and Cleveland Cavaliers ' guard, Donovan Mitchell . If Houston is unable to find the right package in return for the third pick, they can still draft a player that can help boost them into the playoffs next season.

The Rockets hold two selections in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft: #3 and #44. With the Rockets looking to make a playoff push next season, this draft does provide them with a chance to add depth to make that a reality.

Here are the players that the Rockets should target.

3rd Overall Pick: Donovan Clingan (C, UConn)

A 7-2 center who is regarded as being the best defender in the class

The Rockets are in desperate need to add size to their bench. The only other center on their team besides Sengun that saw playing time last season was Jock Landale. They did make a trade for Steven Adams last season, but after his season-ending injury, he may not come back the same player that he was. Taking Donovan Clingan third overall would help with their size problem.

Clingan helped lead UConn to a national title last season alongside teammate Stephon Castle, who is also expected to be a lottery pick. Clingan averaged 13.0 points and 7.4 rebounds in 35 games last season. He shot 63.9% from the field, which was the ninth-best shooting percentage in college basketball last season. Along with being a dominant inside scorer, Clingan is mainly known for his defense. After the 7-2 center posted a 91.1 defensive rating last season and averaged 2.5 blocks per game, many scouts believe that he is the best defender in this draft class. The Rockets finished with the tenth-best defensive rating in the NBA last season, and drafting Clingan would help improve their defense even more.

Donovan Clingan Stats 2023-24 G 35 PPG 13.0 RPG 7.4 BPG 2.5 FG% 63.9%

Two areas that Clingan does need to work on are his floor spacing and staying out of foul trouble. He shot just eight three-pointers last season at UConn, knocking down two of them. If Clingan can improve his three-point shooting, he may emerge as the best overall player in this draft class. He also needs to work on staying out of foul trouble. He averaged 2.0 fouls per game last season. He did improve staying on the court toward the end of the season compared to the beginning. With Clingan needing to be a defensive anchor in Houston, continuing to improve on contesting without fouling is a must.

If the Rockets do decide to keep the third overall pick, Clingan is a perfect fit. He is a great defender and would slot in greatly as the reserve center. If he is able to improve his three-point shooting, Clingan may just be the best player to come out of the 2024 class.

44th Overall Pick: A.J. Johnson (PG/SG, Illawara Hawks)

Athletic 6-4 guard who is great at creating his own shot

Credit: © David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Johnson was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He initially committed to playing for the University of Texas before de-committing to play in the NBL. He spent last season with the Illawara Hawks in Australia, where he played just 7.7 minutes per game in 26 games. He averaged 2.9 points and shot 35.5% from the field with the Hawks.

Although his shooting numbers weren't great, he showed off his shooting range and athleticism at the NBA Draft Combine. The 19-year-old is already a great ball-handler who is able to create shots while also using his athleticism to get to the rim. His 6-4 frame along with his 6-8 wingspan also allows him to be a solid defender.

A.J. Johnson Stats 2023-24 G 26 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.3 APG 0.7 FG% 35.5% 3PT% 27.8%

One thing that Johnson does need to work on is his shooting efficiency. He will more than likely start out in the G-League, where he will see more minutes than he did while playing in Australia. With more minutes, he should be able to improve his shooting. He also needs to add to his 167-pound frame to make sure that he is not a liability while going against larger guards.

The Rockets could take a chance on Johnson in the second round. He has a close relationship with Jalen Green, which could improve the odds of him winding up in Houston. With VanVleet, Green, and Thompson holding down the guard positions, it would allow Houston to send Johnson to the G-League to help him develop during the season. If he is able to improve after his rookie season, the Rockets may have found the steal of the draft in the second round with Johnson.

With the Rockets in win-now mode, they may look to trade away the third overall pick in the upcoming draft to acquire a star that could help them make a playoff run next season. If they do not get the package that they want though, drafting Clingan third overall and Johnson 44th overall would help their roster both now and in the future. Clingan is regarded as the best defender in the class and would help add size to the Rockets' bench. Johnson, on the other hand, needs to see time in the G-League to help him develop his shooting and defense. With these selections, look for Houston to be at least a play-in team next season as long as their young talent continues to develop.