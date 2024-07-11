Highlights The Houston Rockets ended the season strong with young core players like Jalen Green shining during an 11-game winning streak.

The addition of Reed Sheppard, an efficient shooter and defender, will boost the Rockets' three-point percentage and defense.

The Rockets have depth and potential to surprise in the loaded Western Conference, with players like Sengun showing All-Star potential.

The Houston Rockets had a surprisingly strong season in the loaded Western Conference, finishing with a record of 41-41, just missing out on the NBA Play-In Tournament . Many criticized the Rockets last offseason for paying large contracts to veteran free agents, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks , but these moves don't look too bad in hindsight. The Rockets needed to spend their salary cap space on someone, and both players have proven to be valuable vets amongst a team largely built around a young core.

It took Houston a bit of time to put everything together, but once they did they were one of the better teams in the Western Conference. After starting the year 27-35, they ended up going 14-6 to end the year, including an 11-game winning streak during that stretch. Jalen Green played out of his mind during the streak and cemented himself as the future of this franchise, alongside Alperen Sengün .

Jalen Green Stats Category During 11 Game Win Streak 2023-2024 Season PPG 30.2 19.6 RPG 6.7 5.2 APG 4.1 3.5 FG% .504 .423 3PT% .450 .332

The Rockets will be going into next season with a year improved of all of their young players including Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. , Amen Thompson , Cam Whitmore , and Tari Eason . All six of these players had an important role for this Rockets team and some should see more minutes next year. This Houston team has a lot of depth and many of these players will be fighting for minutes next season, which should help their development.

There is also a new player joining the Rockets core that should have a major impact right away.

Reed Sheppard Will Boost the Offense

The addition of Sheppard will take this Houston team to the playoffs

Reed Sheppard was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and is one of the most exciting players in the class. Sheppard shot 52 percent from three in his one year at Kentucky, which was one of the better three-point shooting performances we have ever seen in college basketball.

One of the Rockets' biggest struggles last season was their three-point shooting, and the addition of Sheppard should improve upon this. The Rockets finished the year ranked 23rd in three-point percentage. Sheppard should be able to raise this number by shooting a high volume and a high percentage from three.

Sheppard is also an underrated defensive player as he averaged 2.5 steals as well as 0.7 blocks a game. While the blocks may not stand out, for a player who is 6-3 and only plays 29 minutes a game, it's an impressive number. Sheppard's ability to create fast break opportunities off of his steals will be a big help for a Rockets team who are one of the quickest in the NBA.

Due to the versatility of the Rockets' starting five, Sheppard will very likely start the year coming off the bench. If his three-point shooting happens to be as elite as it was in college, there is a very good chance Sheppard could enter the starting lineup in place of Dillon Brooks as the season progresses. Whether Sheppard ends up starting or coming off the bench, his impact on this Houston team will be felt immediately and should lead to some extra wins this season for the Rockets.

Houston has extra depth this year and will need to figure out which players can and can't crack the rotation. This is a good problem to have in the loaded Western Conference and will be a testament to how good this Rockets team can be. Virtually every team in the west this upcoming season will be fighting for a playoff spot except for the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers . Will the Rockets depth be strong enough to push them into the playoffs in this ultra-competitive conference?

Is the West too Stacked for Houston?

Even in the loaded west, the Rockets should have what it takes to get it done

When looking at the Western Conference, very few teams in the playoff race got worse, and most got better. The L.A. Clippers are the most notable team that got worse this season compared to last, mostly due to the loss of Paul George . The Clippers will still be competitive this season, but the Rockets should have what it takes to pass them in the standings.

The Phoenix Suns , L.A. Lakers , and Golden State Warriors are all teams that have arguably made minor improvements to their roster. However, this Rockets team will likely play similarly to how they played when the team finished 14-6 to end the year and will surprise a lot of people when they upset a lot of these teams in the standings.

Alperen Sengun Stats Category Stats PPG 21.1 RPG 9.3 APG 5.0 FG% .537 3PT% .297

Alperen Sengun has what it takes to make the All-Star team next year, and combined with the likely improved play of Jalen Green, along with the depth of this roster, will be enough for the Rockets to greatly improve upon last year. Vets like VanVleet and Brooks will also provide the Rockets with reliable go-to scoring and play-making down the stretch.

This Rockets team has a very similar energy to the Oklahoma City Thunder team from 2023. The expectation for the Thunder going into last season, after missing the playoffs in 2023, was that if all goes well they could sneak into the playoffs as a 7 or 8 seed. The Thunder blew even the most optimistic of fans' expectations out of the water by finishing with the best record in the Western Conference, due to the improved play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , as well as the addition of Chet Holmgren .

Sengun isn't quite the player that Gilgeous-Alexander is, but his improved play, along with the addition of Reed Sheppard, will surely be enough to at least make the Play-In Tournament, and for the Rockets to fight their way into the NBA Playoffs in 2025.