Highlights Memphis Grizzlies trade Steven Adams to Houston Rockets in exchange for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks, aiming to create salary cap flexibility and acquire draft assets.

Adams, signed through the 2024-25 season, has been sidelined with a knee injury. In his two seasons with the Grizzlies, he has averaged 7.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game.

Oladipo, on a two-year, $18.2 million deal, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly trading Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies sent Adams to the Rockets in exchange for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks. Two are 2024 second-rounders, while the third is in 2025. The journalist added that the trade was made to create extra salary cap flexibility heading into the 2024 offseason.

"Grizzlies are creating more salary flexibility and draft assets around a 2024 offseason where they'll get a chance at a high lottery pick and a chance to fortify a contender around Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane."

Adams, who's signed through the 2024-25 NBA season, hasn't played a game this season as he's been out with a knee injury since late October. Oladipo also hasn't played at all for the Rockets this season.

Adams will be owed $12.6 million next season. In two seasons with the Grizzlies, Adams averaged 7.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game. Provided he's healthy heading into the 2024-25 season, Adams will complement Alperen Sengun at center.

Oladipo's two-year, $18.2 million deal expires at the end of the current season.