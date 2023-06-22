Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets are among the teams most likely to sign free-agent Fred VanVleet, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

Formerly an 2019 NBA Champion with the Toronto Raptors, VanVleet declined his $22.8 million player option leading him to be able to explore free-agency for the first time in his career.

NBA free agency news – Fred VanVleet

According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN, the Raptors had engaged in extension talks with the 7-year NBA veteran, where they reportedly had offered a max 4-year $114 million extension, but the two parties could not come to an agreement.

Instead, he was looking to receive a contract offer closer to the $140 million range, just as the Miami Heat had offered Tyler Herro, reportedly saying that he had “outperformed” his current deal.

With the Raptors seemingly out of the running, attention turns to the teams that are said to be greatly interested in securing the 6’0” guard’s services.

Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints believes that if the Orlando Magic were to sign the 29-year-old, then he would instantly make them a playoff contender. .

However, another young team are looking to add a veteran player in an attempt to move into playoff contention.

HoopsHype reporter, Michael Scotto recently was told by anonymous league sources that new Houston Rockets head coach, Ime Udoka, wants to bring in a veteran point guard as they look to rebuild their roster

What has Mark Medina said about where Fred VanVleet will land in free-agency?

Despite links with multiple teams around the NBA, Medina thinks that the Houston Rockets and the Orlando Magic may be best placed to offer VanVleet the money he is after.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “As far as the possibilities go, there’s Houston who have got a lot of cap space, around $60 million.”

“You have also got the Orlando Magic who have a young team that needs a veteran point guard. There's an executive, Jeff Weltman, with the Magic who used to work as the Raptors General Manager, so there is a relationship there.”

Battle of free-agency market - Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic

Both the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic have a plethora of young talent on their roster, and with the help of a veteran point—guard such as VanVleet, could take their game to the next level and solidify themselves as a genuine playoff contender.

As per The Athletic, the Houston Rockets are in a great financial position with around $59 million available in cap space and so would be able to offer VanVleet a sizable contract.

Whilst they are thought to be looking at the possibility of bringing 10x All-Star and former player James Harden back to the team, which would likely make any deal with VanVleet a little more complicated, reports suggest that moving for a veteran point guard would not make sense for the organization. This is because they have been widely linked to wanting to draft Amen Thompson with the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic also have the cap-space available to sign VanVleet, albeit significantly less than the Rockets. Reports estimate that they will enter free-agency with around $25 million to spend on free-agents and trades. It is thought that VanVleet could offer a veteran presence while also being the predominant ball-handler on a talented young roster that includes former 2017 No. 1 overall pick, Markelle Fultz.

The two-way guard is not short on options on where he will be able to play his basketball going into next season, and is likely to receive offer sheets from multiple teams. The possibility of re-signing with the Toronto Raptors is also not entirely out of the question, or perhaps even the Lakers, although other dominoes would have to fall around in place if the Lakers were to stand a real chance of signing the veteran to a deal.

The choice ultimately lies with him and he needs to make a decision while considering what his priorities are. As such, there is no wrong decision that can be made.