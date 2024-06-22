Highlights Houston aims to elevate playoff aspirations by fortifying their roster but needs to address limitations before VanVleet's contract concludes.

Offseason moves will revolve around both the No. 3 pick and key players' roles, including acquiring defensive prospects to enhance the team's lineup.

Transition entails potential trades for high-caliber stars like Paul George, showcasing the Rockets' endeavor to establish a formidable team rotation.

The Houston Rockets achieved their aim of becoming a playoff contender in 2023-24. Though they did fail to actually clinch a postseason berth, it's clear that they've continued to fortify their roster in such a way as to compete for a playoff spot.

However, unless they want their playoff window to be limited by the length of Fred VanVleet's contract, they have to make changes before his deal expires. Though signed through 2025-26, VanVleet has a team option on his contract for the final year. Though the Rockets have been appreciative of VanVleet's talent and leadership, a $44.9 million contract may be difficult for them to stomach. As a result, the veteran is as much a trade piece as he is a core player.

As a result, Houston's best offseason moves won't just involve the embattled Jalen Green, but their floor general as well.

Draft a Defensive Specialist

Houston adds mobile center Adem Bona to help the defense

It would be insulting to insinuate that the Rockets have a simple decision with the No. 3 pick.

As they continue trying to make win-now moves, Houston could trade the pick as part of a package for a star player. Their interest in Brooklyn Nets swingman Mikal Bridges and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell indicates that they’re looking to replace Green with a more polished player. Due to Udoka’s nature, they’ll prefer that player to have a certain level of defensive tenacity and upside.

As of now, it doesn’t appear likely that the Rockets will be able to pry Bridges or Mitchell away from their current teams. Both Brooklyn and Cleveland see those players as part of their future. However, there are multiple players who fit the mold that they’re looking for, who may be attainable. Among those players, Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Miami Heat swingman Jimmy Butler are the most feasible options. New York Knicks free agent OG Anunoby and Los Angeles Clippers wing Paul George may be acquired in a sign-and-trade.

If the Rockets keep the pick, they could look for a prospect with similar attributes as their trade targets. If so, one of JL Bourg forward Zaccharie Risacher, Colorado swingman Cody Williams, Tennessee wing Dalton Knecht, Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, and Providence guard Devin Carter could be with Houston next season. Of the aforementioned players, Risacher is the least likely to still be on the board when the Rockets pick. Meanwhile, Knecht is said to have fans in Houston’s front office.

In this mock offseason, the Rockets made a blockbuster trade but kept the No. 44 pick. With that, Houston adds an athletic center with defensive upside to complement the skillsets of Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams. That prospect is UCLA’s Adem Bona, whose fluidity and mobility at the defensive end allow him to switch onto the perimeter at will. At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Bona averaged 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals in 26.5 minutes per game. Interestingly, Bona has roots in both Nigeria and Turkey, which could appeal to a front office with a Nigerian head coach and Turkish franchise star.

Sign a Former Player in Free Agency

The Rockets should bring back Eric Gordon

In free agency, the Rockets could add a combo guard with scoring upside to help round out their backcourt rotation. In doing so, they bring back an old friend, as Eric Gordon is not expected to return to the Phoenix Suns next season.

Gordon played in Houston for six-plus seasons before being traded to the Clippers in 2022-23 as part of the Rockets’ deal for former All-Star John Wall. With that being said, the Rockets traded Gordon to a more competitive team while they were in the midst of a rebuild. As a result, the veteran may look at that transaction as an act of benevolence rather than betrayal. This increases the likelihood of his return in and of itself. With Houston now having established themselves as a player contender, he’ll be even more inclined to sign.

Eric Gordon, By The Numbers Span PPG APG FG% 3P% 2023-24 11.0 2.0 44.3 37.8 Career 15.7 2.3 43.0 37.1

If he does, his experience and three-point stroke are valuable assets for the Rockets. Houston made 35.2 percent of their threes in 2023-24, ranked 23rd in the NBA. Furthermore, as Thompson’s only glaring offensive weakness is his outside jumper, they’ll complement each other when they’re in the backcourt.

Gordon has career averages of 15.7 points per game on 37.1 percent shooting from deep.

Trade For a Star and Young Player

The backcourt gets a makeover as Paul George and Jaden Ivey join the fray

This offseason, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone should reel in a big kahuna by trading VanVleet, the No. 3 pick, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick for George. Then, no longer needing a starting wing, they could trade Green and Tari Eason to the Detroit Pistons for Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson.

The first trade brings Houston their top perimeter scorer. George is who they’ll consistently rely on to get a bucket, even while the offense runs through Sengun. As George has averaged 23.6 points per game on .445-.392-.863 splits since 2015-16, it’s a role perfectly suited for him. Because he can play both wing and forward positions well, he also increases their lineup versatility.

This second trade allows them to add a replacement for VanVleet, though there’s not exactly a guarantee either would start. Among the bright spots for the Rockets, last season was the play of Amen Thompson, who they selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. An elite two-way playmaker at 6-foot-7 and 209 pounds, his physical tools, passing ability, and defensive versatility all shined in his rookie season. While his jump shot still lags behind the rest of his game, there's enough shooting among the other projected starters to not compromise spacing.

Furthermore, he offers more than either Ivey or VanVleet defensively. He’s also a more refined and instinctual facilitator than Ivey, as well as a more creative passer than VanVleet.

Houston Rockets - Projected Rotation (2024-25) G Amen Thompson Jaden Ivey G Paul George Eric Gordon F Dillon Brooks Cam Whitmore F Jabari Smith Jr. Ausar Thompson C Alperen Sengun Steven Adams

Ivey’s a more raw distributor (and shooter) when compared to VanVleet. However, he has more upside offensively because his burst makes him hard to stay in front of. Defensively, he has greater length than VanVleet at 6-foot-4. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka can help him channel his energy and physical tools in a way that makes him a weapon at that end. Combining his length and upside with George, the Thompson twins, Dillon Brooks, and Jabari Smith Jr. makes for a promising defensive group.

Offensively, he may be best served in a sixth man role, changing the pace with his speed.

Ultimately, there will be nights when the Rockets’ outside jumper isn’t falling. Even the best shooting teams have off nights. However, they'll be a team that defends and scores in the paint at a high level. If they bring in a shooting guru, the sky is the limit for this group.