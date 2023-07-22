The Houston Rockets picked up projected lottery-pick Cam Whitmore with the No. 20 pick after he slipped down the order in the 2023 NBA Draft, and after winning the summer league MVP award, he may well have been the steal of the 2023 draft, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

The Houston Rockets missed out on the playoffs for a third consecutive season, but were aggressive during this season’s free-agency as they look to rebuild around a talented young core.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported early on in free-agency that the Rockets secured their No. 1 target in Fred VanVleet, signing him to a three-year, $130 million max contract.

They then followed suit by signing former Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks in a sign-and-trade deal worth four-years, $80 million, after The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported shortly after the Grizzlies’ first-round playoff exit that the 6’7” swingman would not be brought back to the team “under any circumstances”.

It wasn’t just free-agency where they were successful in acquiring their targets, though.

The Rockets held the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA Draft and selected Amen Thompson as had been predicted in various pre-draft mock-ups. However, it was one other widely projected lottery pick who fell right into the Rockets’ lap at No. 20.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman had Villanova’s Cam Whitmore as a top-eight pick, while Michael Scotto of HoopsHype had him as high as the top-five in his aggregate draft.

However, with sources telling John Hollinger of The Athletic that there were concerns regarding his medical report, the 19-year-old found himself sliding down the draft order as teams kept passing on him in favor of other prospects.

The Rockets put the 6’7” forward out of his misery, though, and if his summer league performances are anything to go by, the teams who passed on him may be re-thinking their decisions.

What are Mark Medina’s thoughts on Cam Whitmore after his summer league performances?

Asked about his thoughts on the Rockets drafting Cam Whitmore at pick No. 20 after he slipped down the draft order, Medina thinks based on his summer league performances, he’s shown that he may be a steal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Without a doubt [he's one of the steals of 2023], and I think what's different about him being one of the draft steals is everyone knew his talent. It not like he was an under the radar prospect.”

“His draft stock really dipped because of apparent concerns that teams had about his medical report during the pre-draft process, obviously availability is the best ability in professional sports. But so far, he showed that's not an issue”.

“I think what's interesting is that with the Rockets, while they didn't use their number four pick on him because [Amen] Thompson's so good, they weren't concerned about his injury or medical report.”

“So I think it's interesting that you have some teams that suddenly get concerned about it and some teams that don't, and you do wonder what information was exaggerated or not. But regardless, assuming that health’s not an issue, he is going to light it up.”

“I know it's summer league, we don't want to make big picture proclamations, but I think that he showed that he's a really good talent. He plays the right way and he can be very efficient across the board as a scorer, rebounder and even playmaker.”

How did the Houston Rockets’ 2023 NBA Draft picks perform in the summer league?

The Houston Rockets may not have won the summer league, which belonged to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they showed a lot of upside and have given Rockets fans a lot to be excited about ahead of next season.

The Rockets' top-prospect, Amen Thompson, only played one game in the summer league after picking up a left ankle injury early on in the fourth quarter vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. However, in his showing he padded the stat line with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks, looking every bit of what you’d expect from a top-four pick, albeit a small sample size.

On the other hand, Cam Whitmore balled-out as though he had a chip on his shoulder after his draft slide. His performances throughout the summer league saw him average 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his six games, which earned him the NBA summer league MVP award. If he continues to perform like this next year, he may have some NBA teams regretting their decision to pass on him.

With their two rookies, along with the hopeful emergence of second-year Jabari Smith Jr. and the additions of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks during free-agency, there is a lot of potential for this Rockets team to make some noise in the NBA next season.

Who knows, they may even stun everyone and make the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 shortened season.