Highlights The Houston Rockets have been thrown into plenty of trade rumors leading up to the NBA Draft, with the opportunity to pull off several trades.

The legendary Phoenix Suns' forward, Kevin Durant, has also been involved in trade talks, which may have him landing in Houston for the right price.

Houston looks to be offering up their young talent in return for the superstar, which could lead he team to possibly deal their rising star center, Alperen Sengun.

With the Houston Rockets obtaining the third overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, many expect the franchise, which looks to be on the rise, to trade their coveted pick in a 'win-now' trade. As of late, rumblings have surrounded Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns , making him a perfect trade candidate for Houston in return for their draft choice.

It will take plenty of assets and young talent to be able to trade for a player of Durant's caliber, potentially paving the way for a blockbuster trade. Alperen Sengün , the Rockets' 21-year-old center, could be one of the main components of the deal, if Houston is willing to include him.

Alperen Sengun Stats - 2023-24 Regular Season Category Stat PTS 21.1 REB 9.3 TS% 58.5% USG% 27.0%

Sengun, the 6-foot-11, 243-pound big-man proved plenty in his third NBA season, breaking out as one of the fastest rising stars in the entire association, topped off with a third-place finish in Most Improved Player voting in 2024. Coming off of his sensational campaign, even after suffering a season-ending knee injury in March, Houston could view now as the best time to engage in trade talks for a superstar player like Durant.

The two-time NBA champion still averaged 27.1 points and 6.6 rebounds on an incredible 62.6 true shooting percentage at 35-years-old. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, moving Sengun may be on Houston's mind in their search for a superstar to bring to the franchise. Windhorst, on a Wednesday morning episode of ESPN's Get Up, said on a panel that Houston's main goal during the 2024 NBA Draft is to entice the Suns enough to be willing to let go of their star.

"Watch what the Rockets do tonight with the number three pick. If the Rockets take Donovan Clingan of out UConn...that would potentially enable them to make Alperen Sengun, their very talented young Turkish center, available in that type of trade to dangle in front of the Suns."

As things currently stand, the Rockets have put themselves in a great position to make a substantial offer to the Suns, but it will come with a hefty price. Inquiring about Durant for trade has not been easy historically, as the Suns themselves had to completely gut their young core and draft assets in order to land the generational scorer.

Examining a Potential Durant-Sengun Swap

Rockets could help Phoenix press the reset button in return for their superstar

After making some moves to bolster their potential pieces in a deal, Houston may be the best destination for Durant if the team plans on moving Sengun, the third pick in the draft and more. Late Tuesday night, Houston pulled off a deal with the Brooklyn Nets in the immediate aftermath of the Mikal Bridges trade from Brooklyn to the Knicks. In that deal, Houston swapped several draft picks to build their draft capital, in part by receiving the Suns' 2027 first-round selection.

Houston Rockets First-Round Picks 2024-2028 Year Round From 2024 1 BKN 2025 1 OKC/BKN 2025 1 Own 2026 1 BKN 2027 1 Own 2027 1 BKN swap 2028 1 Own

It would certainly take a haul to land Durant, but Phoenix getting their pick back could mean something, as they may be in a full rebuild by that time after Durant has inevitably been moved or has retired. Either way, Sengun would fill their well-documented hole at center ever since the team traded Deandre Ayton in September 2023. Phoenix gets a chance to build for the future with Devin Booker and Sengun, while Houston competes now with Durant.