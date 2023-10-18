Highlights The Houston Rockets prioritized adding veteran experience to their roster in the off-season with the signings of Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet.

In their first pre-season game, both Brooks and VanVleet had poor outings, leading to concerns about their performance going into the regular season.

While the pre-season results may not be significant, it is a teaching moment for coach Ime Udoka, and the veterans need to live up to their job description and provide leadership to a young Rockets team.

The Houston Rockets’ priority in the off-season was to bring in veteran experience by adding Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet to their locker room, where their roster boasts a plethora of young up-and-coming talent in a stacked Western Conference. After each having a poor outing in their first pre-season game as members of the Rockets, though, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that it was a ‘teaching moment’ for newly appointed head-coach, Ime Udoka.

The Houston Rockets spent the NBA off-season attempting to transform their roster from the one that finished 14th in the Western Conference last season, to one that has hopes of becoming a playoff-caliber team.

In doing so, they recruited the help of 2019 NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors, Fred VanVleet, who John Hollinger of The Athletic considered as the second-best point-guard available on the free-agent market behind only Kyrie Irving prior to the start of the off-season. The 29-year-old joined Houston on a three-year, $130 million deal, the first max contract signed in free-agency, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Rockets would then go on to sign widely-regarded NBA villain, Dillon Brooks, to a four-year, $80 million contract in a sign-and-trade deal with his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies, which involved five NBA teams, again reported by Wojnarowski.

Now that they have acquired some veteran experience in their locker room, the Rockets will go into the regular season optimistic of what they can achieve this upcoming year. However, their pre-season campaign didn’t exactly get off to the best start, though, especially in regard to their two free-agency pick-ups. In their match-up vs. the Indiana Pacers, Brooks was ejected only five minutes into his debut after a hit on center Daniel Theis, while VanVleet shot only 3-for-11 from the field. Many will be hoping that this was just a one-off, and that when the regular season begins, they will both be able to show their leadership both on and off-the-court on a consistent basis.

Medina – ‘Coaches don’t want to discount the pre-season’

After their disappointing debut outings, Medina believes that Brooks and VanVleet set a bad example in their first pre-season game for the Houston Rockets. However, he argues that it is not so much of an issue as long as a trend doesn’t form going into the regular season, or even the playoffs, should the team do well enough to make the post-season for what would be the first time since 2020.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Well, they definitely set a bad example, but I think that the significance is clearly different when this happens in a pre-season game than in a regular season game, and heaven forbid a playoff game. So I think that coaches don't want to discount the pre-season, they discount the results, but they really want to see line-up combinations, they want to see positive signs that things are heading the right direction. So I think at the very least, this is a teaching moment that the Rockets really need to tighten the screws from an Ime Udoka standpoint, and that the veterans, with Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, have to live up to what their job description entails.”

What Brooks and VanVleet bring to their new team

What was apparent in last season’s Houston Rockets team was that despite them showing a lot of potential, they had a significant lack of veteran experience within the squad. According to the NBA, they had the second-youngest roster in the league last year, with an average age of 23.58, ranking behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder, whose roster had an average age of 23.14.

Now they have VanVleet and Brooks, who have each been mainstays in the NBA for quite some time, this young Rockets team will be looking up to their new veteran leaders in the locker room to help them have a successful year.

NBA Career Statistics Dillon Brooks (2018-Present) Fred VanVleet (2017-Present) Minutes Played 28.7 29.7 Points 14.5 14.6 Assists 2.1 5.3 Rebounds 3.1 3.3 Steals 0.9 1.3 Blocks 0.3 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season, per Statmuse, VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists on 39.3 percent shooting from the field, and 34.2 percent from the three-point line in 36.7 minutes per game. Furthermore, 27-year-old Brooks featured in 73 regular season games last season, averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 39.6 percent shooting from the field and 32.6 percent shooting from behind the line.

The Rockets had a terrible output on both ends of the floor last year, averaging only 111.4 points per game which ranked 27th overall in the league, while ranking 29th for defensive rating, conceding an average of 119.3 points per game. With 29-year-old VanVleet considered as one of the better wing defenders in the league, and Dillon the Villain also known for an elite level of defense, of which he boldly stated that he considers himself to be the “best in the world, in the NBA”, the Rockets will be hoping that together, they can perform on both ends of the floor to help their new team make their way up the conference standings.

Only time will tell, though, and although Brooks in particular needs to step up and show some more maturity in his play, if he can do so, then there is surely a lot to be optimistic about in Houston.