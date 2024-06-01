Highlights The Houston Rockets may exit rebuilding mode soon, eyeing blockbuster trades for win-now players.

Thirst for a superstar is evident as the Rockets explore Donovan Mitchell's availability.

The team's focus is on improving weak offense and potential draft and trade moves.

The Houston Rockets aspirations of making the NBA playoffs dwindled late in the season. Now, the focus shifts to the upcoming offseason. With many possible pathways to go down this summer, what do the Rockets need to do this offseason to improve?

The Rockets are currently in the negative for cap room heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, leaving a small margin to sign any free agents. The Rockets have some room to work with before heading into the luxury tax next season -- are they eyeing a certain superstar?

Houston Has Interest in Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell

The franchise may hasten to exit rebuilding mode

After hitting another gear in their rebuilding plan this season, the Rockets might already be angling for further acceleration.

According to HoopsHype's Michael Sotto, the Rockets' No. 3 overall draft pick "will be discussed in trade talks leading up tp draft night." After swinging and missing on Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline, Houston isn't looking to back away from a blockbuster deal this summer. Scotto also reported that Houston is interested in contacting the Cleveland Cavaliers about Donovan Mitchell .

While Houston's 10th-ranked defense appeared playoff-ready, the same wasn't true of its 20th-ranked offense. While it's fair to wonder how much the addition of one superstar can change Houston's fortunes next season, it seems the Rockets are all in. Houston's young core making massive strides in 2023–24 gives the franchise confidence that a superstar can help things take off.

While Mitchell is a good player, an All-NBA level player, he is not a true point guard, which is something Houston lacks. He plays best in isolation. Despite averaging a career-high 5.1 assists this season, Mitchell's game is not pass-first. In short, Houston has a multitude of explosive young scorers. While Mitchell's superstar presence would undeniably lift Houston's chances -- salaries, fit, everything considered -- perhaps there are more bountiful options out there.

The Best Way For Houston To Compete Again

Since James Harden's exit, Houston has been a laughingstock

The positives:

Similarly to its last few seasons, the Rockets will again boast one of the top picks in the upcoming draft. If they stick with their draft pick, the result is sure to net them a young player that can help fill gaps in the roster, be that with 3-point shooting or rim protection.

Even better, Houston's young core — Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, and Tari Eason — are all 22 or younger, and most, if not all, are sure to see improvement in their games come next season.

Those things alone, along with getting Steven Adams back from injury, should have Houston improving on 41 wins. Even in a tough Western Conference.

The problem:

The franchise might not need to make a big splash in free agency. If Houston wants to make a transaction badly enough, they can maybe move a first-round pick for a player to plug a hole, similar to the Adams trade at the deadline. The Rockets have accumulated enough young pieces that make a blockbuster trade tempting. Whether they choose to go down that route is a debate on its own.

At the trade deadline, Houston tried accelerating their rebuilding process. It didn't work. But as they enter the 2024 offseason, all things indicate the organization will once again survey the market to find ways to cash in their chips, be that draft picks or young players.

This situation has led to much uncertainty hovering over the franchise.

Assuming the Rockets wish to go all-in, they will need a superstar sooner rather than later. When there's no guarantee Cleveland will take calls for Mitchell, Houston ought to weigh more options.