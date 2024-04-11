Highlights The Houston Rockets have been eliminated from playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Houston's rebuild centered around young talents like Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, and others.

The addition of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks enhanced team cohesion and defense, leading to a noticeable improvement.

After a crushing loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Houston Rockets have officially been eliminated from playoff contention for the fourth season in a row.

The Rockets have been in flux ever since the franchise parted ways with franchise superstar James Harden early in the 2020-21 season. The underwhelming return for the former MVP resulted in Houston's worst regular season since 1983, as the team finished 17-55 en route to receiving the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, where they selected athletic guard Jalen Green.

Alongside Green, the Rockets also brought in Turkish big man Alperun Şengün with a non-lottery pick. This new duo, alongside the addition of Kevin Porter Jr, seemingly gave Houston a new core to build around. With other young talents added throughout the offseason, including Jae'Sean Tate, KJ Martin, and Josh Christopher, the Rockets were taking chances on a plethora of youth and seeing what stuck to begin their rebuild.

Rough Start to Rockets' Rebuild

Houston's Offense Hadn't Found Its Rhythm

Despite the potential across the roster, the Rockets struggled to find silver linings in 2021-22 as the team again limped to one of the worst records in the NBA backed by an incredibly inefficient offense and a nonexistent defense. However, with a first-time head coach in Stephen Silas and a mostly inexperienced roster, the Rockets decided to run back most of the same team in 2022-23, with the only notable additions being rookies Jabari Smith and Tari Eason.

Maybe unsurprisingly, last season was most of the same for the Rockets, who added a mere two victories from their 20-62 record in 2021-22. Green's volume rose, while his efficiency fell in a disappointing sophomore slump. Şengün proved himself as a starting caliber center with his creative offensive skillset, but he still wasn't contributing much to salvage the team's bottom-five defense.

Jalen Green & Alperun Şengün Stats, 2021-22 vs. 2022-23 Category Green ('22) Green ('23) Şengün ('22) Şengün ('23) PPG 17.3 22.1 9.6 14.8 TS% 54.7% 53.8% 55.2% 55.9% FGA/G 14.2 17.9 7.3 10.7

Meanwhile, the team decided to move on from Porter Jr. following a domestic violence charge. While his off-the-court situation was unfortunate, the Rockets may have made this decision anyway, as Porter Jr's erratic play next to Green created one of the league's most inefficient backcourts.

Eason turned in a positive rookie season, proving himself capable as a difference-making wing. Smith Jr, however, didn't exactly deliver on the high expectations that had him going first overall for most of the draft process. He turned in a very inefficient season himself, and his defensive impact wasn't nearly as prominent as expected.

With the same issues persisting for three straight years despite completely new personnel, the Rockets reasonably decided that the team needed proven veterans in the locker room and on the court. With a massive amount of cap space at their disposal, this past offseason was key in piecing together the right teammates to bring the most out of Green and Şengün.

Houston Added Seasoned Veterans During Key Offseason

The Rockets Dished Out Over $60M for Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks

Tired of being a bottom feeder of the league, the Rockets decided to use their cap space to help the team win immediately, rather than taking on ill-advised contracts in exchange for assets. In a summer filled with player movement, the Rockets opted to use the majority of their cash on a true floor general in Fred VanVleet and a tenacious defensive stopper in Dillon Brooks. Journeyman forward Jeff Green was also brought in for extra forward depth.

Two of the biggest needs for Houston going into the offseason were playmaking and defense, so the team's personnel decisions made sense in a vacuum. The addition of the versatile Amen Thompson in the NBA Draft just a week earlier made those decisions a bit more confusing, as it meant Thompson would have to grind for opportunities behind VanVleet, Brooks, and Green to begin his career.

Thompson did indeed have to work harder than expected for his chances as a rookie, starting only 19 of the 56 games he played while only averaging 21.4 minutes per game. As the season progressed, though, those opportunities began to come more often, and when they did, it was obvious that Thompson was capable of making an impact on both sides of the ball, especially with his length and ball-hawking defense.

VanVleet's and Brooks' insertion into the Rockets' starting lineup brought obvious improvements from the start, as the team immediately seemed more cohesive than in prior years. VanVleet has put together one of the best playmaking seasons among any player in the NBA this season, as the 30-year-old is averaging a solid 8.1 assists compared to a meager 1.7 turnovers per game.

Brooks and Thompson, along with an improved Smith Jr, spearheaded the Rockets' defensive effort and turned the team from one of the worst defensive units in the league to an above-average one.

Houston Rockets Team Stats, 2021-2024 Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Record 20-62 22-60 39-40 Net Rating -8.3 -8.1 0.7 ORTG 108.1 110.5 113.5 DRTG 116.4 118.6 112.8

The biggest issue with Houston's newest additions has been, like most of the roster, shooting efficiency. Neither VanVleet nor Brooks has been known for their shooting efficiency throughout their careers, and that weakness in their game seemingly followed them to the Rockets, even with lowered volume.

Undersized at exactly six feet, VanVleet's history of inefficient shooting was one of the biggest red flags in pairing him with Green. As the latter grows into a more fleshed-out offensive role, though, VanVleet may have better-quality looks, as he no longer has to be a main focal point for defenses.

Opinions will fly about whether Houston made the right decisions with their cap space after missing the playoffs for another year, but it's obvious the team has taken a step toward improvement, even if the end results weren't there this season. If the Rockets had at least managed to sneak into the Play-In Tournament, the thinking around Houston's offseason would likely be more positive.

The Rockets can still take comfort in the fact that this season marked nearly a 20-win increase over last season, regardless of their final playoff standing. Although Green's recent explosion in Şengün's absence has created more questions than answers for this summer, Houston's improvement has been apparent, and a large portion of their newfound success can be credited to the franchise's veteran additions.