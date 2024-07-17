Highlights The Houston Rockets possess young, cheap talent and are seeking to phase out their aging, expensive veterans.

Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams could both be traded due to age, performance and albatross salaries.

Dillon Brooks underperformed last season and could be shipped off to make way for younger, cheaper talent.

While the Eastern and Western Conferences were competitive in last year’s NBA season, the Western Conference featured more winning teams.

While the East featured eight teams that won 40 or more games, the West featured 11, including the Houston Rockets .

The Rockets turned on the momentum toward the end of the season, showcasing their young talent and ability to compete. They would ultimately finish outside the playoff picture at 41-41, good enough for 11th place, but they showed the NBA world that next season could see them be competitive.

Houston is assembling a young core, and certain players on their team do not fit the bill. If they are serious about not only staying afloat in a stacked Western Conference but actually making noise and competing in it, they will have to make some trades.

1 Fred VanVleet

VanVleet has a massive contract that the Rockets may want to move

The Rockets are under the first tax apron, or threshold, of $170 million. Their payroll for this season currently sits at $140.5 million.

That does not mean they will be unwilling to shed some payroll, however, and Fred VanVleet is the option that makes most sense financially and roster-wise.

VanVleet arrived in Houston after playing his entire career for the Toronto Raptors . He brought championship experience to the Rockets after winning the title with the Raptors in 2019.

Fred VanVleet – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PPG 17.4 15.0 RPG 3.8 3.4 APG 8.1 5.7 FG% 41.6 40.4 3PT% 38.7 37.5

The Rockets signed him to a three-year, $128 million contract last offseason. He is now entering the second year of that deal, where he is set to earn $42.8 million.

Additionally, at 30 years of age, VanVleet does not fit the bill of the young talent coach Ime Udoka and the front office want to roll with.

With the Rockets possessing a team option for 2025-26, they may opt to trade him either this offseason or by the trade deadline.

2 Steven Adams

Adams is 31, injured and becomes a free agent after this season

Just before the 2024 trade deadline, the Rockets traded Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for an injured Steven Adams . Adams missed the entire 2023-24 season due to right knee surgery.

As of July, there is no timetable for his return. Adams is already 31 years old and, like VanVleet, does not fit into the young dynamic the Rockets are going for.

Steven Adams – Career Stats PPG 9.2 RPG 8.2 APG 1.5 FG% 58.7 3PT% 6.7

Adams is set to make $12.6 million this upcoming season before becoming an unrestricted free agent. The Rockets will likely attempt to trade him, and if there are no suitors, he could be released.

3 Dillon Brooks

Brooks did not live up to his salary in his first year with the Rockets

In the 2023 offseason, the Grizzlies traded Dillon Brooks to the Rockets as part of a sign-and-trade. He signed a four-year, $86 million contract with Memphis before being traded to the Rockets, causing them to foot the bill.

Brooks disappointed in his first season with Houston, averaging just 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 72 games played. He shot 42.8 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from three-point range, but those stats are inadequate for a player making $86 million.

Dillon Brooks – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PPG 12.7 14.2 RPG 3.4 3.2 APG 1.7 2.0 FG% 42.8 41.8 3PT% 35.9 34.5

Brooks is set to make $22.2 million this upcoming season, $21.1 million the next season and $19.9 million in the 2026-27 season. After that, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Rockets may seek to ship him out because Brooks still has plenty of control left. He is only 28 (set to turn 29 next season), so he is a bit older than the younger talent Houston wants to roll with.

There's a good chance Brooks may be traded either this offseason or by the trade deadline.

4 Jeff Green

Green is 38 and in the final year of his contract

In all likelihood, Jeff Green will not be traded. The Rockets appreciate his veteran presence, so they picked up the $8 million option on his contract for this season.

However, he will be 38 years old this season and does not fit in with the team's current direction.

The veteran averaged just 2.1 minutes of play in 78 games last year, averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and less than one assist per game.

Green will be a free agent next year, at which point he will most likely retire.

Jeff Green – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PPG 6.5 12.0 RPG 2.3 4.1 APG 0.9 1.5 FG% 45.6 45.0 3PT% 33.1 33.7

His shooting was still decent, as he shot 45.6 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from three-point range. That could make him useful for a team desperate for bench shooting.

However, few teams would be willing to take Green in a trade unless the Rockets eat his salary.

Considering they just picked up the player option, it is clear they like Green and the veteran presence he provides, even though he is not a fit on the roster. But because of that fact, a possible trade may be in the cards.