Highlights Dillon Brooks needs to shift his focus from trash talk to his on-court performance in order to have a successful season with the Houston Rockets.

Despite his reputation as an agitator, Brooks had a strong defensive season and earned a place on the NBA's All-Defensive second team.

Brooks showcased his potential on the Canadian team at the FIBA World Cup, winning the Best Defensive player award and demonstrating his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor.

Dillon Brooks’ reputation of being one of the NBA’s leading agitators due to his trash talk both on-and-off the court largely overshadowed his achievements last season, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. However, after signing with the young Houston Rockets in free-agency, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that he needs to be looking to take on more of a veteran leadership role if they are to have a successful season.

After an early first-round post-season exit while a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, it was widely expected that Dillon Brooks would never play for the organization again after a turbulent playoff series which saw him become a non-factor on the court, while making the headlines for all the wrong reasons off-the-court.

This was later confirmed by The Athletic’s Shams Charania who reported that the 27-year-old would not be brought back to the team in free-agency “under any circumstances", leaving many to wonder where his future in the NBA would reside, if at all.

Mark Medina previously told GIVEMESPORT that he didn’t feel that the Oregon alum was really respected much at all by his peers around the NBA, largely due to the cheap-shot ‘non-basketball plays’ that he would take at his opponents in which many viewed as ‘breaking the code’.

However, in free-agency the Houston Rockets decided to take a gamble, signing the 6’6” forward to a four-year, $80 million deal as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He was one of two key free-agency acquisitions for the Rockets after they also picked-up veteran point-guard, Fred VanVleet, on a three-year, $130 million contract that saw him make history by becoming the highest paid undrafted player, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Together, the two veterans will be expected to take on leadership roles on a roster that last season was the second-youngest in the league with an average age of 23.58, with the Oklahoma City Thunder being the youngest. With new head coach Ime Udoka at the helm, the Rockets will be hoping that their two new stars can help contribute to establishing the team’s identity going forward.

What does Mark Medina feel Dillon Brooks can bring to the Houston Rockets?

Medina believes that if Brooks can channel all of his energy into his play on the court instead of the trash talk he has been known to hand out to his opponents in the past, then that places the Rockets in good stead to have a successful season. He goes on to state that he believes the 27-year-old is capable of doing this, as he exemplified this to great effect on a Canadian team that won the bronze medal in the FIBA World Cup.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I think Dillon Brooks can have a successful next season with the Houston Rockets if he focuses more of his energy on the court than his trash talk off the court. I understand it's a fine line, Andre Iguodala, the former Warriors player was saying on JJ Reddick’s podcast the other day, that if Dillon Brooks wasn't crazy, he wouldn't be in the NBA. So it is necessary for him to have that edge and try to get under opponent's skins. That's partly why he became such an important player with the Memphis Grizzlies. But I think last season's postseason struggles, most illustrated with his matchup with the Lakers and LeBron James, really captured that he started becoming too consumed with the trash talk. He was getting under people's skins more than working on his game and making sure that his shooting was consistent, and making sure that he could back up his trash talk with actions because you don't want to poke the bear, especially with other NBA stars. So there is that fine line, and I think when you're looking at this Rockets team specifically, they need good veteran leadership because it is a young team. So if he leads by example on the court, I think that he'll do wonders just like he did with the Canadian World Cup team.”

How did Dillon Brooks perform last season?

Brooks had a particularly strong season on the defensive end of the floor which saw him earn a place on the NBA’s All-Defensive second team, although that went largely overshadowed by his antics off-the-court, most notably in the playoffs.

Dillon Brooks - NBA Career Statistics (2018-Present) Minutes Played 28.7 Points 14.5 Assists 2.1 Rebounds 3.1 Steals 0.9 Blocks 0.3 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .416 Three-Point Percentage (%) .342 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

As per Statmuse, the Ontario native averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 39.6 percent from the field, a career-low, and 32.6 percent from the three-point line in 30.3 minutes per game. However, his production significantly declined in the playoffs, averaging only 10.5 points, 3,0 rebounds and 1.8 assists on a dismal 31.2 percent from the field, while converting a mere 23.8 percent from deep.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old was called up to represent Canada at the FIBA World Cup, where he would go on to average 15.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists, while shooting a much-improved 59.4 percent from the field, per FIBA. However, it was his performance in the bronze medal match against Team USA where he really showcased what he can bring to the Houston Rockets.

Shooting 66.7 percent from the field and an incredible 87.5 percent from beyond the arc, the forward put up a total of 39 points in just 42 minutes of play. He also won the Best Defensive player of the tournament award, something which the Rockets will hope he can replicate on the team after their defense was ranked 29th overall in the 2022-23 campaign.

Dillon Brooks showed what he was capable of when he chose to focus solely on his role on the court instead of getting caught up in the trash talk towards his opponents. If he is able to put his past behind him and bring the same energy and intensity that he showed in the summer to this up-and-coming Houston Rockets team, then they may have some solid foundations of which they can build a strong roster around as they seek to get back into playoff contention in a loaded Western Conference.