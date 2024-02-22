Highlights Rockets aim for redemption with Fred VanVleet's return, who has missed a month with injury

Pelicans' success hinges on resilience and depth as they try to make a deep playoff push

The Pelicans dominated the last matchup, even without Zion Williamson

As the NBA season resumes after the All-Star break, the Houston Rockets are set to face the New Orleans Pelicans on February 22, in a game that promises high stakes and even higher expectations. This matchup is a pivotal moment that could influence the playoff trajectories for both teams. With the Rockets looking to bounce back from a recent slump and the Pelicans aiming to build on their pre-break momentum.

The Rockets, despite their struggles, have shown flashes of brilliance throughout the season. Losing six of their last eight games has undoubtedly been a setback, but the return of Fred VanVleet to the lineup could be the spark needed to reignite their campaign for the Play-In Tournament.

Coach Ime Udoka's confidence in his starting five speaks volumes about his belief in the team's core. The Rockets have battled through adversity, with injuries playing a significant role in their inconsistent performances. Yet, the anticipation of seeing the regular starting lineup back in action offers a glimmer of hope for a turnaround.

On the other side, the Pelicans have been riding a wave of success, winning seven of their last eight games before the break. However, the absence of Dyson Daniels and the uncertainty surrounding Brandon Ingram's availability could pose challenges. Despite these potential setbacks, the Pelicans have demonstrated resilience and depth, with players stepping up when needed.

The previous encounter between these two teams showcased the Pelicans' strategic dominance, particularly through Jonas Valanciunas's impactful presence in the paint. The Pelicans' ability to adapt and leverage their strengths will be crucial in maintaining their winning momentum.

The Rockets' focus will likely be on containing Valanciunas and preventing him from dominating the paint, as he did in their last meeting. However, this strategy might open up opportunities for the Pelicans' sharpshooters, making the Rockets' defensive adjustments all the more critical. For the Pelicans, exploiting the Rockets' lack of depth at the center position could once again prove to be a winning formula.

The narrative of redemption for the Rockets and the test of consistency for the Pelicans adds an intriguing subplot to this matchup. Both teams are eager to kickstart the latter half of the season on a high note. This game is a chance for the Rockets to prove that their struggles are behind them and for the Pelicans to solidify their status as a formidable force in the Western Conference.

As the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans prepare to square off, the anticipation builds for a game that could very well be a turning point in their seasons. With playoff implications on the line and pride at stake.

Injury report and how to watch

Pelicans could be without Brandon Ingram

Rockets

Tari Eason (Game time decision-Lower left leg)

Steven Adams (Out for season-Knee)

Reggie Bullock (Game Time Decision-Back)

Pelicans

Brandon Ingram (Game time decision-Illness)

Dyson Daniels (Out-Knee)

Cody Zeller (Game time decision-Knee)

How to watch:

8:00 PM ET, BSNO and Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

Pelicans are the favorites against the Rockets who struggle on the road

Point Spread: Houston Rockets: +6.5 (-106) / New Orleans Pelicans: -6.5 (-114)

Money Line: Houston Rockets: (+230) / New Orleans Pelicans: (-280)

Over/Under: 227.5 (-110)

Our Picks

GMS picks, props, and parlays

Over/ Under: Under 227.5 (-110)

The Under 227.5 bet is the savvy choice, especially when considering the patterns and performances leading up to this encounter. Delving into the specifics, both teams have consistently stayed under the 210-point mark in all three of their matchups this season. This not only establishes a precedent but also highlights a trend that's hard to overlook. Such consistency in lower-scoring outcomes lays a solid foundation for expecting another underwhelming total in terms of points.

Moreover, the post-All-Star break context adds another layer of intrigue to this bet. Teams typically return from the break with renewed energy, which often translates into more vigorous and effective defensive efforts. Given that both the Rockets and Pelicans will be well-rested and ready to ramp up their defensive play, the likelihood of a high-scoring affair seems even less probable. This is not just speculative; it's a pattern observed across the league, where teams often tighten up defensively after having some time to regroup and refocus.

Points Bet: Zion Williamson Over 24.5 (-115)

In Williamson's performances against the Rockets this season, he's played in two of the three matchups, scoring 24 points in one game and 28 in another, hovering around the line set for this bet.

Given that in the last encounter between the teams, Williamson did not play, and Valanciunas presented a significant challenge to the Rockets, the defensive strategy from the Rockets might focus on limiting Valanciunas. This could potentially leave Zion with more opportunities to score, especially if the Rockets allocate their defensive resources toward Valanciunas.

Additionally, Williamson will be starting the game with Jabari Smith Jr. defending him, who is much smaller. This mismatch could allow Williamson to exploit his physical advantages to be more dominant on the offensive end. Finally, the game-time decision regarding Brandon Ingram's participation could be critical. If Ingram does not play, the Pelicans may rely even more on Williamson for scoring, which could increase his chances of exceeding the 24.5 points threshold.

Parlay: Jalen Green over 4.5 rebounds, Jonas Valanciunas 1 block, Fred VanVleet 2 threes, Zion Williamson 4 assists (+388)

Now for a bit of a higher risk, higher reward parlay. Starting with Jonas Valanciunas getting one block, he has proven to be a defensive presence against the Rockets, achieving at least one block in each of their season matchups.

Next is Jalen Green over 4.5 rebounds. His recent rebounding performances have been impressive, with an average of 5.8 over the last month. This is an area he and the coaching staff have focused on, emphasizing his effort in this aspect of the game.

Next is two three-pointers from Fred VanVleet, who has shown his consistency from beyond the arc, especially against the Pelicans this season where he has scored at least two three-pointers in all three matchups, and this aligns with his average of 2.9 three-pointers per game.

Additionally, Zion Williamson's transition into a point-forward role and his assist average of 6.8 over the last two weeks paint a promising picture for him to deliver four assists.

All odds and lines courtesy of FanDuel