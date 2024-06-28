Highlights The Houston Rockets are seeking younger talent, and therefore are not interested in Kevin Durant.

The 2024 NBA offseason has already become a frenzy, with most teams already having made some sort of trade to improve or reload. The Houston Rockets, in particular, are a team that took a massive step up last season but are still a couple of big moves away from solidifying themselves as a true competitor.

While they have not made any large deals yet, it has become known that they are interested in adding talent to their roster to solidify it. That would cement their place as a contender in a highly competitive Western Conference.

However, despite one of the league’s best talents potentially being available, the Rockets appear to be interested in going in a different direction.

Kevin Durant Is a No

The Rockets are reportedly not interested in Durant due to his age

Kevin Durant has been a name that has come up quite a bit in trade rumors. While the Phoenix Suns have denied that they want to trade him, instead opting to run it back with the Big Three they currently have, that has not kept Durant’s name off of the trade talk table.

It has been widely known that the Suns would be open to shopping him if the price was right. But according to a new report courtesy of The Athletic, the Rockets are not going to be one of those teams.

According to league sources, the Rockets do not appear interested in Durant, instead opting for younger talent the likes of Zion Williamson and Devin Booker. Durant is 35 years of age and the Rockets are seeking to become younger, the key to sustaining long-term competition and success.

Williamson and Booker

The Rockets could be interested in Booker or Williamson, per the report

Durant has been a force despite his “old” age. This past season with the Suns, he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. That was in addition to shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three-point range.

It is clear that the eighth-highest scorer in NBA history still has some energy left in the tank, and would be a valuable asset to any team that he is on. But Zion Williamson is only 23 years old, and Devin Booker is 27, which would be a much better fit for the Rockets’ young nature.

Durant, Williamson, Booker – 2023-24 Season Stats Category Kevin Durant Zion Williamson Devin Booker PPG 27.1 22.9 27.1 RPG 6.6 5.8 4.5 APG 5.0 5.0 6.9 FG% 52.3 57.0 49.2 3PT% 41.3 33.3 36.4

The New Orleans Pelicans are facing a financial crisis, where they have three players making high salaries. Due to the recent CBA, they will have to shed some payroll in order to stay under the luxury tax. While it’s highly unlikely they would part with Williamson, perhaps it could happen if they are presented with the right trade package, offering the Rockets the chance to swoop in.

Booker is in a similar boat to Durant. The Suns have little interest in trading him to break up the Big Three, which includes Booker, but perhaps even more-so for Booker as he is much younger.

It will therefore take a lot to get the Suns to depart with him — again, the right trade package perhaps. But if the Rockets feel he is the missing piece, they will do whatever they can to obtain him.