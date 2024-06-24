Highlights The Houston Rockets are eyeing stars like Paul George, Kevin Durant, and Jimmy Butler to bolster the roster in pursuit of a championship.

Durant to the Rockets is seen as highly unlikely due to the Suns' aggressive pursuit and the unlikelihood of trading stars.

The Rockets could be a potential destination for Butler, but the contention timeline and his preferences may not align.

The Houston Rockets are trending upwards in the NBA and looking to solidify it. The team finished 41-41 last season, good enough for a .500 record, but short of a play-in spot in the Western Conference.

The team has already been linked to the likes of Mikal Bridges previously. However, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly not budging on his availability. Now, reports are coming in that the Rockets are thinking even bigger when it comes to adding a star to the team.

The Rockets appear to be the last team with some interest in joining the Paul George sweepstakes, should he be available on the trade market following an opt-in to his player option. George is not the only name the Rockets have been linked to today.

With Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler joining the list of Rockets' targets, the motivation of the team looks to be adding a star wing to the team. Of the names linked to Houston today, there are certainly varying degrees to which the team should be considered as serious threats in any potential trade.

The Least Likely

Durant to the Rockets feels like a long shot

If Durant is wearing a Rockets jersey next season, it might genuinely be the biggest shock of the offseason. There should be little to no chance this one will happen.

The Phoenix Suns really sold the farm to acquire Durant from the Nets in their hopes of pursuing a championship. Their pursuit has not gone the way they would hope, but it would be surprising to see them give up this early considering the aggressiveness of owner Matt Ishbia.

Durant's 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 27.1 RPG 6.6 APG 5.0 FG% 52.3 3P% 41.3 GP 75

Durant is coming off a solid year, and he actually managed to stay healthy throughout. If the Suns make any moves this offseason, it feels unlikely that it will include any of their three stars.

Should Not Be Dismissed

Butler's potential availability could be of intrigue

To some degree, Butler should certainly be available this offseason. He is set to play his final guaranteed season under contract before a player option for the 2025-26 season.

The rumors of Butler and the Miami Heat splitting off from one another have certainly been loud enough for every team to hear. The Rockets could definitely be a suitor, but this does not seem like a situation Butler would go for.

The Rockets have plenty of young talent and are ascending the Western Conference ranks, but one would imagine they are a little further away from contention than the lively Butler would prefer. The path to Houston being a title contender is not quite there yet.

Butler's 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 20.8 RPG 5.3 APG 5.0 FG% 49.9 3P% 41.4

Butler remains a very productive player, even through injury concerns. However, if he has any sway over where he lands via trade this offseason, one would imagine him pushing for a more established contender.

Within The Realm Of Possibility

George landing in Houston should not be impossible

George is one of the hottest names this offseason, so it should feel unsurprising that the Rockets have joined the pursuit. George's potential free agency has been an evolving situation. The sweepstakes that was once set for free agency, could now take place in the trade market.

The Rockets certainly have enough young players and enticing draft capital to make any trade with the Los Angeles Clippers an enticing one. The contracts are also relatively easy to match for both sides, allowing Houston to have multiple avenues toward pursuing this trade.

George's 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 22.6 RPG 5.2 APG 3.5 SPG 1.5 FG% 47.1 3P% 41.3

George is a bit on the older side at thirty-four, which would give the Rockets a small window to pursue legitimate team success with him in the fold. However, of the three names listed, none of these players are a long-term fit in regard to their age.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.