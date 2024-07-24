Highlights The Houston Rockets have a promising young core and are expected to make a trade to add win-now talent.

Jalen Green could be traded due to redundancy in the backcourt and Reed Sheppard's emergence.

Green's efficiency and defense compared to Sheppard's may lead to his potential ousting from the team.

The Houston Rockets are in an excellent spot moving forward. Ime Udoka brought in veterans Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet last season, rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore both have a clear path forward, and Alperen Sengün emerged as one of the best centers in the NBA before an injury cut his season short.

On top of all of that promise, third overall pick Reed Sheppard was one of the best players in the Summer League. With a promising young core, Houston already nearly bested the Golden State Warriors for the last spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament , and it's safe to say that they can only go up from here.

However, next season won't be easy, and Houston will have to improve in-house if they want to make the postseason for the first time since 2020. In order to add win-now talent, the Rockets are expected to swing a trade this season to add complimentary pieces around their young core.

Despite having plenty of veteran talent Houston could trade away, former second overall pick Jalen Green might be the odd man out in Houston.

Jalen Green Trade Rumors

Last season, Green was linked to the Brooklyn Nets

As Houston exceeded expectations last season and made a push before the postseason, there were murmurs around the league that Jalen Green would be shipped out. Mikal Bridges seemed like the likely target for Houston to try and acquire, as he would provide some perimeter defense and floor-spacing. With VanVleet and Thompson both capable of running point, Green was ruled to be a little redundant on Houston's roster, making him expendable.

However, Houston decided to stand pat with Green, keeping him around. Ultimately, it was the correct decision, as Green improved markedly on offense after the deadline passed.

Jalen Green Stats - 2023-24 Season Category Before Trade Deadline After Trade Deadline GP 50 32 PPG 18.4 21.6 RPG 4.7 5.8 APG 3.3 4.0 FG% 41.6% 43.2% 3PA 6.6 8.7 3PT% 32.0% 34.7%

After Şengün went down with an injury, ending his season, Green kicked his game up a level and single-handedly kept Houston afloat.

That said, Green is a ball-dominant player who is not great on defense. He is the definition of a volume scorer, and the Rockets might aim to ship him out. There are hints that he will remain in the starting lineup, while Sheppard comes off the bench, but in the (likely) scenario where Sheppard outplays him, or at least contributes more to winning, Houston might have to move on from him.

Green Could Get Pushed Out

The emergence of Reed Sheppard will lead to a crowded backcourt in Houston

In four Summer League games, Reed Sheppard showed that he would be a key player for the Rockets moving forward. He is one of the favorites to win Rookie of the Year, and has showcased that he can be an elite scorer for the Rockets.

Sheppard is an offensive-minded guard with underrated athleticism, and Green is a volume scorer with explosive potential. In many ways, the two are very similar, and there is a world where Green gets pushed out of the rotation, resulting in a trade.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Rockets have not yet explored a Green trade since their offers with the Brooklyn Nets for Bridges, but that could quickly change.

"The Rockets have shown more of a willingness to discuss his name in trade situations around the league, sources said." -Siegel

While Green has fans in Houston's front office, Sheppard might simply be the better player. His defense doesn't appear to be awful, and his shooting did leave a lot to be desired in the Summer League, but Green's shooting efficiency has left a lot to be desired throughout his career.

With a true point guard in VanVleet on the roster and a 2025 Draft Class loaded with backcourt talent, Houston could quickly have less of a need for Green.

Green & Sheppard's Offensive Efficiency Category Green (Career) Sheppard (Summer League) PPG 19.8 20.0 FGA 16.2 16.5 FG% 42.1% 50.0% 3PA 7.2 4.5 3PT% 33.7% 27.8%

Unlike Sheppard, Green is perfectly happy to settle with bad shots. While that's excusable early on in a player's career, Green is entering his fourth season, and the antics are getting old. Sheppard takes more high-percentage shots. Both are decent at getting to the rim, but too often Green settles for midrange shots or pull-up jumpers.

On defense, Sheppard's 98.5 defensive rating is elite, while Green's career rating of 119.1 leaves a lot to be desired. Sheppard is great at poking balls loose, and Green's defensive effort has been called into question.

While it's easy to overreact to a handful of Summer League games and proclaim Sheppard the future of the Rockets' organization, Green has been given ample time to improve, and has not shown an interest in becoming a more complete basketball player.