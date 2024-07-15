Highlights GM Rafael Stone named Reed Sheppard ‘the best player in the draft by quite a bit’ after his selection.

Sheppard is living up to that statement so far, with two impressive games in the Summer League so far.

Sheppard could be the future of the Rockets' backcourt if he continues to impress.

Death, taxes, and lottery guards from Kentucky turning out to be great in the NBA ; the three certainties of life.

The Houston Rockets are the latest beneficiaries of this phenomenon after drafting former Wildcat Reed Sheppard in the 2024 NBA Draft . In his only season in Lexington, Sheppard started just five of 33 games but averaged 12.5 points on 53.6 percent shooting while being the fourth option.

Once the draft festivities were over, GM Rafael Stone issued a bold statement where he dubbed Sheppard as the "best player in the draft, by quite a bit."

Two games into the 2024 Summer League, the former Kentucky guard is doing his best to prove that statement right. After scoring a game-high 25 points in the first win over Bronny James and the L.A. Lakers , Sheppard torched the Washington Wizards with 22 points to seal the victory.

Stone must have felt vindicated after his initial statement and once again talked about how impressed he was with his rookie.

"We think he has a chance to be special... His feel for the game is elite. He's a really good passer. He makes plays with his hands on defense that very few can do."

Sheppard's scoring was the reason he was highly touted before the draft, but so far in these two games in Las Vegas, he has shown that there is more to his game. He had five assists in his first game, which were overshadowed by his four turnovers. But against the Wizards, he looked a lot more comfortable handling the rock, dishing out seven dimes while recording just two turnovers.

Being undersized makes him an easy target on defense, but Sheppard's active hands and impressive defensive IQ help him avoid many of those situations. This was evident in the second game, where he had five steals after making a lot of smart reads.

Sheppard's future rivals seem to already be taking notice of his play and have stamped their approval already.

Sheppard Makes a Great First Impression

Where will he fit into the Rockets' crowded young core?

Basing Sheppard on two Summer League games is definitely an overreaction, but he has already shown a lot of promise.

Offensively, Sheppard looked like a threat both on and off the ball. As a ball handler, he showed some excellent shot creation from both mid-range and deep. While he relied a lot on screens to get to his spots, there were a few plays where he blew by his defenders or made them dance while getting past them. His ability to get defenders on his hip and then proceed to make some smooth mid-range pull-up jumpers felt straight out of the Chris Paul textbook.

Houston has the perfect mentor for Sheppard in Fred VanVleet , one of the best-undersized guards in the league who is just 6-0. If the former Wildcat can learn to be a tough on-ball defender like VanVleet, Rockets coach Ime Udoka will have a hard time keeping Sheppard out of the starting lineup once VanVleet leaves.

Reed Sheppard in Summer League so far Category Stat PTS 22.5 RPG 5.0 APG 6.0 SPG 3.0 FG% 56.3% 3PT% 45.5%

With Jalen Green unlikely to get a max rookie extension, Sheppard could look to take his spot if he can continue to impress. His next opportunity to do so will come on Monday, July 15, against the Detroit Pistons . That will be followed by a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, July 18, where he will face his former Kentucky teammate Rob Dillingham .