Highlights The Houston Rockets have built their young core up through the last few years, and Reed Sheppard is just another valuable piece to add to that.

Sheppard has impressed both during college and the NBA Summer League, but faces tougher competition ahead once he gets to the league.

Despite some shooting struggles in Summer League, Sheppard’s all-around game could help propel the Rockets back up the West standings.

The Houston Rockets have had top-four NBA Draft picks in back-to-back years, and they selected shooting specialist Reed Sheppard out of Kentucky with the third overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Having put on a top shooting display throughout his Summer League campaign, he has left league insider Mark Medina impressed, with the journalist dubbing him as a ‘tremendous shooter’, which he feels will translate into the NBA very well.

Building Through the Draft

Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore in 2023… now Reed Sheppard in 2024

Sometimes you just have to accept the silver linings that come along with not being a playoff-contending team in the league – lottery picks in next season's NBA Draft .

Having missed out once again, after a late-season run saw them chase the aging Golden State Warriors for the final Play-In tournament seed closely, though falling just short, the Rockets couldn’t believe their luck when they landed the third overall pick in the 2024 draft lottery, just a season after they had selected Amen Thompson with the fourth overall pick and seeing projected lottery-pick Cam Whitmore slide down to them at the 20th pick.

This year, though, the organization focused all of their attention around the sharpshooter from Kentucky, Reed Sheppard, and having shone in the 2024 Summer League, and drawing praise from Rockets general manager Rafael Stone, who believes he has the potential to ‘be special’, he goes into his rookie season with the Rockets as one of the frontrunners for the coveted Rookie of the Year award.

Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün - 2023-24 Two-Man Lineup Category Statistic PTS 61.6 REB 23.7 AST 14.5 FG% 47.3 3P% 36.4 +/- 0.4

With their young core led by Alperen Sengün and Jalen Green , the Rockets look all but poised to be a team to look out for in the 2024-25 season, where they could begin their ascent into entering playoff contention, where they have the potential to remain there for quite some time.

However, it won’t be easy as the competition is tougher than ever, and they are still relatively inexperienced, though don’t let that detract from the monumental strides they are projected to make under the leadership of head coach Ime Udoka having built up most of their roster over recent drafts.

Sheppard Is a ‘Tremendous Shooter’

Medina highlighted Sheppard as his Summer League standout due to his ability to shoot the ball effortlessly, as a result of his shooting mechanics and stroke.

While many write off the Summer League as a useful projection of what could be to come, the journalist does feel that Sheppard’s particular skill set will translate well into the NBA, despite him set to face much tougher competition.

“Reed Sheppard has been the most impressive. There are basketball draft evaluators that would tell me he's the best pure shooter in this class and you can see it. He's got the mechanics, he's got the quick release, he's got the smooth stroke, he has the instincts and being able to do catch-and-shoot, play-make. He is a tremendous shooter. And again, there's the old adage, it's Summer League. You don't make that big of a deal about Summer League, especially if it's good performances, but shooting is transferable. So obviously, he's going to face tougher competition in the NBA. He's going to play against more physical defenses, but he has that calling card that is he knows how to shoot the ball, so that's going to carry him really well.”

Launching His Name Into the Spotlight

20 PPG in Summer League bettered his Kentucky production

Sheppard made most of his mark with the Kentucky Wildcats coming off the bench, starting only five of his 33 total contests for the team - though still averaging 28.9 minutes - in which he averaged 12.5 points at a 53.6 percent shooting clip, along with 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and an impressive 2.5 steals per game.

But the statistic that jumps out the most is his impressive three-point shooting efficiency, in which he attempted 4.4 shots from outside the perimeter per game, more than his 2.3 attempts from two-point range, yet knocked them down at a tremendous 52.1 percent.

Based on the per 100 possessions metric, he averaged 23.3 points, 8.4 assists and 4.6 steals, which gave him a premier 129.4 offensive rating, while his 7.7 total rebounds per 100 possessions, along with 1.3 blocks per contest drew about a 103.1 defensive rating, highlighting his ability on both sides of the ball.

Reed Sheppard - College Advanced Statistics Category Statistic OFF RTG 129.4 DEF RTG 103.1 TS% 69.9 AST% 24.1 USG% 18.0

However, going into his four-game Summer League campaign, many wondered whether he could shoot at the same level of consistency.

While he averaged 20.0 points per game in 33.4 minutes, shooting a healthy 50.0 percent from the field, his three-point shooting numbers waned, in which he averaged just 27.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Nonetheless, his numbers across the stats sheet remained consistent, grabbing 4.8 rebounds, dishing out 5.3 assists, and 2.8 steals - the eighth-highest average in Summer League, with his Rockets teammate Whitmore placing third with an average of 3.3 steals per contest.

His shooting struggles do not mean it is time to raise any red flags though, because at the end of the day, Summer League is just Summer League, and it's the work that he puts in between now and the start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season that will set the tone for how his rookie season may pan out.

But one thing is for sure, Houston may have lift off with another talented piece available to them on the roster, and even as a rookie, he could help see them launch up the Western Conference standings and back into relevancy in the NBA once again, especially if he finds his shooting stroke that he displayed throughout his year in college.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.