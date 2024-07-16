Highlights Reed Sheppard impresses in Summer League play with shooting, athleticism, and defense.

Sheppard is likely to start his NBA career coming off the bench for the Rockets.

Sheppard could contend for both Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year in 2025.

Without a doubt, Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard has been the most impressive first-year player during Las Vegas Summer League play so far. Through a couple of games, Sheppard has drawn a ton of praise for his ability to create his own shot, his athleticism and quickness at lead guard, and his strong traits as a disruptive defender. Next year's Rookie of the Year could be wide open - unlike previous years, there is not a clear path for most of the lottery picks to play a ton initially.

NBA 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Odds (via FanDuel) Player Odds Alexandre Sarr +650 Zach Edey +680 Zaccharie Risacher +750 Dalton Knecht +850 Reed Sheppard +1000

Sheppard is no exception, as Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green are firmly etched into Ime Udoka's starting backcourt. That said, it is still possible for Sheppard to challenge for both Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year in 2025. While the latter may be wishful thinking, expect Houston's talented rookie to claim a perch at, or near, the top of his class next season.

Sheppard Will Begin His NBA Career in the Second Unit

Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green occupy the starting backcourt

Sheppard is no stranger to coming off the pine: he did the same thing during his lone year at Kentucky. Along with fellow top pick Rob Dillingham , Sheppard was clearly a top prospect (selected #3 overall) for the Wildcats despite playing off the bench.

One of the most translatable aspects of Sheppard's attack is his ability to efficiently impact the action without dominating the majority of attention. As a spot-up shooter, he has limitless range and converted at a ridiculous 52 percent from deep in college. In addition, Sheppard moves well without the ball (can relocate to open spots on the floor), doesn't waste too many dribbles as a primary playmaker, and wreaks havoc in both the passing lanes and as a full-court defender.

Reed Sheppard College Statistics Category Stat MPG 28.9 PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 FG% 54% 3PT% 53.1%

The key to Sheppard's Rookie of the Year candidacy is averaging at least 25 minutes per game: that sort of playing time could help him approach the numbers he put under Coach John Calipari as a freshman. If Sheppard can maintain such an efficient brand of ball, voters will strongly consider him, especially if the Rockets are as competitive as they are expected to be in 2024-25. In a winning scenario, Sheppard could play a "utility" X-Factor role who can spell VanVleet and Green for long stretches at a time.

Sheppard Could Challenge for 6MOTY and ROTY

Ben Gordon is the only rookie in NBA history to win Sixth Man of the Year

It's rare, but not unprecedented for rookies to challenge for Sixth Man of the Year. The only time a rookie took home the award was back in 2005 when Chicago's Ben Gordon burst onto the scene as a high-scoring shooting guard off the bench (he averaged 15.1 points in just over 25 minutes/night).

Gordon, who finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting that season, also had another important element in his favor: he helped push Chicago to a surprising, 47-win season and a playoff berth. Sheppard has the tools to make the same type of instant impact that Gordon made.

While his scoring numbers might be more in the 10-12 range, Sheppard will certainly rack up numbers alongside a young (and exciting) second-unit core featuring Amen Thompson , Tari Eason , and Cam Whitmore .

Houston Rockets Bench Core • 2023-24 Statistics Player Cam Whitmore Amen Thompson Tari Eason PPG 12.3 9.5 9.8 RPG 3.8 6.6 7.9 APG 0.7 2.6 1.2 FG% 45.4% 53.8% 46.6% 3PT% 35.9% 13.8% 36.0%

The explosive scoring and defensive potential of that group could be spearheaded by Sheppard, who thrives in an uptempo environment. Sheppard can create plenty of open looks for others, but will also significantly benefit from the speed and attention Thompson, Whitmore, and Eason generate.

Coach Udoka will need to find creative ways to fit Sheppard into the lineup throughout the year. Since most of his fellow rookies - including Zaccharie Risacher , Alexandre Sarr , Ron Holland II , and Matas Buzelis - are also fighting for prime opportunity in their new situation, the field of challengers should be vast. But if Sheppard and the Rockets can capture a legitimate playoff spot, he might finish in pole position when it's all said and done.