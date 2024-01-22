Highlights Jalen Green's performance has regressed, leading to criticism as Houston's free fall continues.

Rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore have shown improvement and could be alternatives to Green.

Houston should prioritize winning games this season instead of tanking, as they have only one guaranteed draft pick in 2024.

The Houston Rockets are in free fall. After starting the season 13-9, it looked like the core of Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, and offseason additions of Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet, and coach Ime Udoka was clicking and Houston's rebuild was finally over. Since then, the Rockets have fallen to 20-22 and are out of the playoff picture, solidly ranked 11th in the NBA Western Conference.

Houston desperately needs a scapegoat, and Jalen Green fits the bill. Since the start of the New Year, he is averaging only 16.4 points on atrocious 27 percent shooting from deep. The second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has never shown improvement and remains a high-volume, inefficient scorer.

Houston has alternatives to Green

Rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore have been flourishing

With the fourth and 20th picks in the 2023 draft, the Rockets selected Amen Thompson from Overtime Elite and Cam Whitmore from Villanova. Both were high-upside, safe picks, but both of them got off to slow starts in the NBA due to injuries and a simple lack of playing time.

Since the start of the New Year, however, the young duo has been on a tear, showing that Thompson is just as good as his twin, Ausar, and that Whitmore was one of the steals of the draft. Green has continued to regress.

Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson - Stats Before and After Jan. 1 Games Minutes per game Points per game Three-point % Assist to turnover ratio Green in 2023 30 30.2 17.4 34.2 1.4 Green in 2024 12 30.4 16.3 27.1 1.6 Thompson in 2023 11 14.2 4.5 12.5 1.6 Thompson in 2024 12 18.4 7.8 14.3 1.8 Whitmore in 2023 7 9.1 6.6 33.3 0.8 Whitmore in 2024 12 19.3 10.9 41.3 0.33

With their increase in minutes over the last 22 days, both Whitmore and Thompson have shown mass improvement, while Green has continued to regress.

Houston is slowly giving up on Green

VanVleet is proving to be a reliable lead guard

Green was drafted to be a serviceable point guard and elite scoring threat, and he has proven to be neither of those. VanVleet orchestrates Houston's offense, and scorers and shooting threats Şengün, Brooks, Whitmore, and Jabari Smith Jr. surround him and provide offensive support.

Thompson is by no means a good shooter, but his lockdown defense makes him a net positive on the court. Both he and Whitmore have positive VORP, whereas Green's is sitting at an even zero. That being said, Green seems to be a valuable part of Houston's future, despite his struggles.

"There's no indication they'll (Rockets) look to make a major move with the starters despite a lot of awkward sideways glances in the direction of former 2nd overall pick Jalen Green. The team remains committed to helping Green find his role on a better team." – Matt Moore, Action Network

If Houston is committed to building a better roster around Green, they have two simple options. One is familiar to the organization: tank for draft capital.

Houston shouldn't be eager to tank

Only one guaranteed draft pick in 2024

The Rockets traded away their 2024 NBA Draft for Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The pick is protected, as long as it falls in the 1-4 range. With teams like the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons, and Charlotte Hornets all much worse than Houston currently is, the likelihood of the pick conveying is not high, even if Houston starts losing on purpose.

Conversely, securing playoff or Play-In experience by righting the course, increasing Whitmore and Thompson's minutes, and sitting Green in crunch time might be valuable for Houston's future. In the wake of the 2019 James Harden trade, Houston received a first-rounder in this year's draft courtesy of the Brooklyn Nets.

With no control over where that pick falls, Houston should try to win as many games as possible this season, despite their recent skid.

Rockets' Record When Green, Whitmore, or Thompson Play More than 30 Minutes Games Wins Losses Win percentage Green over 25 minutes 35 16 19 .542 Whitmore over 25 minutes 4 1 3 .250 Thompson over 25 minutes 3 1 2 .333

Winning more games when Green plays is an imprecise measurement. For starters, the sample size with Whitmore and Thompson on the court is too small, but Whitmore has been asked to play an unnatural position. In college, the 6-foot-7 wing played a more on-ball, traditional point guard role. In Houston, he has been asked to play off-ball.

The solution? Start Thompson alongside VanVleet in the backcourt, and have Whitmore and Green be the dynamic duo off the bench. Whitmore's handle and shooting would help draw attention away from Green, who would be able to use his demotion to the bench as practice to get back into the starting lineup as the Rockets make a playoff push, provided they don't slip any further.