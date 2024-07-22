Highlights The Houston Rockets improved last season and almost made the Play-In spot, showcasing a promising future.

Houston is contemplating the value of veterans VanVleet and Brooks for the Rockets' future.

The young Rockets team led by Ime Udoka prioritizes youth development despite potential struggles.

The Houston Rockets have struggled since the 2019-2020 season. Since James Harden demanded a trade to the Brooklyn Nets , the Rockets have not only failed to make the playoffs, but they also failed to win more than 25 games.

That was until last season. The 2023-2024 Rockets showed promise. So much so, that they pushed for a Play-In spot and finished five games behind the Golden State Warriors for the 10th seed. Their 41 wins were the most by the Rockets since the 2019-2020 season, which was cut short due to COVID-19.

With so much youth on the team, the Rockets have much to be excited about in the future. But with the improvement of other teams in the Western Conference, and the improved health of other teams, the Rockets could struggle during the 20224-2025 season.

A Seasoned Vet and a Key Piece

Are the Rockets two expensive veterans worth it?

The Rockets have a few interesting decisions to make this season. There are two significant contracts on their roster in the form of guard Fred VanVleet and wing Dillon Brooks . VanVleet is scheduled to make over $42 million for the 2024-2025 season, while Brooks is scheduled to make $22.25 million next season.

VanVleet vs Brooks Player 2024-2025 Salary MPG PPG Fred VanVleet $42,846,615 36.8 17.4 Dillon Brooks $22,255,493 30.9 12.7

Such contracts have led to the question if those two players have much of a future on the Rockets. With VanVleet, he is necessary, regardless of the price tag. The Rockets have no experienced point guard on the team besides VanVleet. And he continues to play at an above-average level, making him an important piece in the success the Rockets saw a season ago.

With Brooks, there is little room for more wings on the roster. However, very few occupy the role that Brooks does. Young guards, Jalen Green and Reed Sheppard both excel at scoring, but neither are the defensive specialists that Brooks is. But then there is second-year wing, Amen Thompson . The 6-7 small forward has shown flashes of defensive ability and costs considerably less than Brooks. Yes, Brooks has more experience and could be a mentor to Thompson, but Brooks' play rarely justifies his contract.

Necessary Bumps and Bruises

A young Rockets team will struggle again, but it will be worth it

The Rockets may struggle to make the playoffs once again this upcoming season. But head coach Ime Udoka isn't one to tank.

Considering the talented youth on the roster, the Rockets would be wise to prioritize it. Even if it comes with its fair share of struggles, the Rockets are on the right path. Udoka should still find a way to utilize Brooks, but the emphasis should be placed on developing the young talent on the roster.

There isn't enough proven depth to immediately trade two of their most experienced players. However, that doesn't mean a trade could not happen between now and the trade deadline to get rid of robust contracts and to add more depth.

While not a guard, third-year center Alperen Sengün needs the ball in his hands more. A center that averages five assists per game is rare and Sengun's 5.0 per game ranks fifth in the league for the 2023-2025 season. He also ranked 16th in player efficiency on the season.

Rockets' Young Core Player Age MPG PPG Alperen Sengun 21 32.5 21.1 Jalen Green 21 31.7 19.6 Cam Whitmore 19 18.7 12.3 Amen Thompson 21 22.4 9.5 Jabari Smith Jr. 20 31.9 13.7

Yes, the Rockets will fight to finish better than .500 again this season. But that is only because they will focus on the development of their young, talented players. And that is the correct move.