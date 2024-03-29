Highlights The Houston Rockets' current success doesn't hinge on Sengun's absence.

Coach Ime Udoka emphasizes pace and threes contributing to wins.

Jalen Green shines even with Sengun on the court, proving they can complement each other.

The Houston Rockets are the hottest team in the NBA, currently on a 10-game win streak and just one game away from tying the season-best streak put together by the Boston Celtics.

During this amazing stretch, the Rockets have in large part found success with Alperen Sengun out of the lineup due to a bone bruise injury to his knee. Guard Jalen Green has played outstanding basketball and raised questions regarding his fit alongside the Turkish big man. Head coach Ime Udoka shut down those thoughts firmly

Green is currently performing like a completely different player in the absence of Sengun. Many have begun to speculate that Sengun and Green aren't a good fit alongside each other, but Udoka disagrees.

"We wanted to really increase the pace and get the threes up and all those things don't have anything to do with [Sengun]. When Jalen was struggling earlier in the year, he had the same quality looks and Jalen started to read the game better. I think they can complement each other very well." - Ime Udoka

Udoka has drastically turned this team around in just his first season with the Rockets. Sengun was having an All-Star level season this year and solidified himself as Houston's building block for the future. Udoka believes that the change in the Rockets' play doesn't coincide with Sengun's injury, but rather an overall change since the All-Star break.

The Rockets Have Turned Things Around Following the All-Star Break

Houston has figured out their recipe for success

Sengun was in the lineup for the first two games of the current 10-game win streak. Before his injury, the Rockets were 4-1 in their last five games. Udoka mentioned the emphasis on increasing the pace of play, which they have done successfully.

Houston Rockets Stats During 10 Game Win Streak Category Stats Rank NET RATING +13.2 4 OFF RATING 122.3 2 DEF RATING 109.1 7

Throughout the entire season, the Rockets were 19th in offensive rating but have skyrocketed to the second-best team in the league during their win streak. Although Green has been sensational without Sengun, his resurgence began while the Rockets big man was still active in the lineup. Green was averaging 26.6 points per game in the five games prior.

The Rockets, before the start of the winning streak, were 14th in the NBA in pace at 99.55. However, including the five games Sengun played before his injury, Houston is fifth in the league with a pace of 100.43. This is a clear indicator that this change in their play was underway while Sengun was on the court. The team went for the majority of the season without an identity, but with the slight change in play style, the Rockets know exactly who they are.

Sengun is a cornerstone of this franchise and the Rockets believe that wholeheartedly. There isn't any confirmation ruling Sengun out for the remainder of the season, so there is a chance that Houston's big man can serve as reinforcements during this stretch to sneak into the Play-In Tournament.