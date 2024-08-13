Highlights Amen Thompson needs to work on his outside shot, but he excels at finishing and manufacturing offense.

Thompson shines as a defensive presence, racking up notable steal and block totals for a rookie.

Thompson emerged as a key young player for the Rockets, showing potential in multiple facets of the game.

Heading into his first season with the Houston Rockets , Amen Thompson looked to be a promising prospect from the 2023 NBA Draft. Thompson was the fourth selection in that draft after playing with Overtime Elite, where he made his presence felt.

It was challenging initially for Thompson, particularly with him missing a stretch of contests in the earlier portion of the 2023-24 season due to an ankle injury. Going into his rookie year, it did still appear he'd likely take some time to get acclimated.

As the year wore on, though, Thompson displayed plenty of ability, and he seemingly got more and more comfortable with the Rockets. He also made an impact for Houston during a late-season surge and should be a player fans are excited about ahead of his second year.

Here are a few key takeaways from what Thompson showed in his rookie year.

1 Thompson is a Terrific Finisher and Can Manufacture Offense

Thompson has to improve his shot, but he's a vertical threat and can find ways to score

Thompson’s perimeter shot is not something to write home about.

He converted only 13.8 percent of his three-point shot attempts in his rookie season. On the year, he was 8-of-58 from beyond the arc.

Thompson has a way to go before teams truly respect him from that range, as he’s not a catch-and-shoot threat. That’s a glaring weakness for him at this stage, and it’s clearly an area in which he’ll have to make strides in his second season and beyond.

Thompson is not much of a pull-up threat in the mid-range area, either. He had an effective shooting clip of 28.0 percent on pull-ups last season, per NBA.com's shot tracking data.

Even with his shooting limitations, though, Thompson can find ways to score as an opportunistic player.

Throughout last season, Thompson demonstrated that he is a crafty cutter who can take advantage of weak side space. He also did well on diagonal cuts or from the baseline. That’s something he could continually get better at playing off of Alperen Sengün and Fred VanVleet .

Thompson's drives, work in transition and on-ball finishing as a slasher regularly led to success for him. That part of his skill set, combined with his ambidextrous finishing, resulted in Thompson converting 68.3 percent of his shot attempts at the rim. That was the lion's share of his shots.

Thompson's shot has to develop, but with his explosiveness, guard skills, leaping ability and finishing, not to mention his offensive rebounding chops, he can still find ways to score.

2 Thompson is an Exceptional Defender

He made his presence felt in a big way on defense

Thompson could be an impactful defender for a long time in the Association.

In his first season, his perimeter defense on wings and guards was often on-point. His lateral agility and easy change of direction regularly forced opponents into difficult shots, and he should only get better at using angles with more time.

He appeared to enter the league ready to guard, and he did that well for a first-year contributor. Thompson can stick with wings and guards with relative ease, and his length and quickness enable him to recover to shooters.

Thompson can overextend a bit at times, but his contests were generally meaningful, and he should be able to fine-tune his play in that aspect.

Off the ball, Thompson was consistently in position to make plays.

His timing, precision with his hands and team feel all contributed to generating takeaways and deflections for Houston.

Thompson's Defensive Playmaking Averages Category Stats STL 1.3 STL PER-36 2.0 BLK 0.6 BLK PER-36 1.0 TRB 6.6 TRB% 15.8

Thompson had 2.0 steals per 36 minutes and a 2.7 percent steal rate. He’s an instinctive off-ball disruptor and paired with his basketball intellect, his tools pop.

Thompson also has a knack for getting his hands on shots as a rotator and/or recovering player. For a first-year player, he proved to be a legitimate shot-blocking wing, and he even rejected his share of jumpers thanks to his length and sudden quickness.

Like his brother Ausar Thompson , Amen Thompson could be a high-quality defender for a long time.

3 One of Houston’s Key Young Pieces

Thompson's arrow is pointing up

Thompson has to exhibit shooting growth in his second season; he was not much of a threat outside the paint last year.

The shooting question aside, Thompson had an encouraging rookie campaign.

As a rookie, he averaged 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.4 minutes per contest. As the season progressed, he appeared to be more comfortable and had more opportunities.

In his 23 starts last season, he averaged 13.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, and he converted 58.4 percent of his shot attempts.

Thompson's 2023-24 Offensive Averages Category Stats PTS 9.5 FG% 53.6 FTM/FTA 1.7/2.5 AST% 17.0 TO% 14.9

It will be interesting to see how Thompson’s minutes-share shakes out from here with several others involved, but he often gave Houston a spark in 2023-24. That sort of thing should continue based on the promise he appears to have as a two-way contributor.

Thompson should project as one of Houston’s top defenders this season, and if the opportunities arise, he should help as a playmaker and driving presence with pick-and-roll chances. He demonstrated he could make plays in those scenarios for Houston last year and made some things happen even as a roller.

Even with Houston having a number of young guys who could be in the fold, Thompson should be out there a lot. He can provide a number of defensive advantages as a rebounder, passer and finisher.

Thompson is a high IQ hooper, as his first year showed, and his arrow should be pointing up going into his age-22 season in 2024-25.