NBA superstar-in-waiting Victor Wembanyama could be a 'franchise-changing' talent for the likes of Houston Rockets, but has a 'heavy ask' to become the greatest draft prospect ever over LeBron James, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite playing in his native France rather than the college system, Wembanyama's nationally-televised US debut in a showcase game against the G League Ignite drew more than 200 NBA scouts and executives. It was a level of hype and anticipation not seen since LeBron James' high school career.

Victor Wembanyama is universally considered to be the best player in the 2023 NBA Draft and is all but guaranteed to go first overall to whichever franchise is fortunate enough to secure the top pick.

James himself has deemed the 7-foot-3 center as an "alien" and "a generational talent", while one NBA scout believes the 19-year-old could add half a billion dollars of value to the team who ends up scooping him up in the draft.

As it stands, Houston Rockets have a 14% chance of landing the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery - as do Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs. Charlotte Hornets (12.5%), Portland Trail Blazers (10.5%) and Orlando Magic (9%) are the next most likely.

What has Medina said about Wembanyama?

Medina told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the question is: can he be the greatest draft prospect ever? That's a heavy ask. We're talking about Lebron James, drafted number one in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers straight from high school. The underrated thing about LeBron is that not only did he meet those expectations, you could also make the argument that he exceeded them.

"Semantics aside, Victor Wembanyama is expected to be a franchise-changing player because of his talent. Teams like the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets, most notably, are really hoping that their turbulent season is going to end up with Victor as the reward."

Could Victor Wembanyama match the career of LeBron James?

As Medina mentions, in some ways LeBron surpassed even the most outlandish expectations for his career - he will go down as one of the top three or four greatest players of all time, whichever way you look at it. And in most cases, he will place second, right behind Michael Jordan. That is obviously an incredibly hard standard to live up to and one that would be unfair to expect of Wembanyama.

A career like another international superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, one containing multiple MVP awards, All-Star selections and a title (or two), is, however, well within his reach. When all is said and done that may well end up looking like a very conservative estimate, too.

Video: Victor Wembanyama vs Strasbourg

You can see Wembanyama's potential for yourself in the video below, where he picked up 29 points versus Strasbourg for Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A.