The Houston Texans might have different plans than we think when it comes to what they are doing at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter has hinted.

The Houston Texans are currently in possession of the #2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, a draft in which they could have been picking at #1, only for a win during the last week of the 2022 season to mean that the Chicago Bears ‘leapfrogged’ them to that spot for this year.

The Bears then traded the pick to the Carolina Panthers, which arguably changed the whole dynamic of the top of the draft. With the Bears already in possession of a quarterback in Justin Fields, they were likely going to stay away from the position and give the Texans the top choice. However, the Panthers’ trade up means that they are now playing second fiddle in the quarterback sweepstakes.

The two quarterbacks at the top of the draft are Alabama’s Bryce Young, and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, and the belief was that the Texans would simply get whichever of the two the Panthers decided to swerve and try to fill the hole that they’ve been trying to fill since Deshaun Watson left.

However according to Adam Schefter though, that might not be their plan afterall.

Houston Texans trying to trick all of us with their draft plans?

Speaking on NFL Live, Schefter pointed out his belief that it is far from certain that the Texans will be taking a signal caller with the #2 pick, and that all options appear to be on the table for them at this stage of the process.

Video: Adam Schefter discusses the Houston Texans’ possible plans during the draft:

Would the Houston Texans dare to move away from a quarterback?

It’s the cliche, but the quarterback is the most important position on the field, and the Texans haven’t really had a lot of luck at the position since they were founded in the early 2000s, with arguably only Matt Schaub and the aforementioned Watson being the two quarterbacks who have been able to bring any sort of competency to the position.

And whilst there are some prospects who are arguably better players than the quarterbacks on offer, all of whom could make an instant impact on the team, when quarterbacks are projected to go this high in the draft and have that pedigree behind them, you cannot afford to pass up on them, otherwise you risk setting your franchise back years as you try to find the next best option.