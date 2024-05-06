Highlights The Texans improved with high-character picks in Kamari Lassiter & Cade Stover.

Lassiter brings leadership & physical play to the team.

Stover's work ethic & toughness make him a valuable asset for the Texans.

The Houston Texans didn't have a first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they walked out of Detroit with a better team than when they walked in. Grading a team's performance in the draft isn't as cut and dry as one may think, but as long as a team is improved on the way out, success can be achieved. With their selections of Kamari Lassiter and Cade Stover, they got a lot better on and off the field.

For some NFL teams, the draft is an event that can be franchise-altering; it can be where the foundation is set for the next five or more years. For other teams, it's where that piece or two can be added to push them to the next level by maybe filling in a few remaining holes. According to a rival AFC executive, the Texans not only got two quality players, but two quality characters in Lassiter and Stover (via The Athletic):

Lassiter ran slow, but his tape is really good. He was one of my favorite corners in the draft. Houston did a really good job overall of adding character with talent. Cade Stover was a good example of that, and so was Lassiter.

The 2023 version of the Texans shocked many, but they proved they are for real with a playoff win. They're a talented team with a superstar at quarterback in C.J. Stroud, and they also had no glaring holes heading into the draft.

While they had some positions of need, the Texans were in a spot where they could take the best players available due to their solid core.

Kamari Lassiter, Cornerback, No. 42 Overall

The former Bulldog from of the University of Georgia brings a lot to Houston

With the second round selection of cornerback Kamari Lassiter, the Texans added a player who, as a team captain in 2023, had the respect of everyone in Athens, including the coaching staff.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recalled what Lassiter told him after thinking about not playing in their bowl game, a common practice among draft hopefuls looking to stay healthy before the draft:

He called me two days later and said, Coach, "I can’t do it"...I’m sitting down, I’m over there coaching. "I can’t do it. I want to be out there. I want to play with my guys"... I think he did it against his mother’s will to be honest. Now, I don’t know that, but I think he did it against his mother’s will because that’s who he is.

While his speed has been questioned—he ran a 4.65 at his pro day—Lassiter's tape can't be. He's a six-foot corner who is physical, covers well, and is versatile. Had his testing been better, the Georgia corner probably wouldn't have been available at pick forty-two.

Cade Stover, Tight End, No. 123 overall

One of the draft's top TEs and "good guys" was a great get for the Texans

Ohio's Mr. Football 2018 and Gatorade Player of the Year, Cade Stover was as important a piece as Ohio State had this past season. Though the two-time captain for the Buckeyes was one of the top tight ends in the country, he played on both sides of the ball when he began his career in Columbus.

Stover had 576 yards and five touchdowns for Ryan Day's squad in 2023, but according to former Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson, the newest Texans tight end made his biggest mark elsewhere:

He’s here everyday. He goes hard everyday. His body holds up everyday. His mind holds up everyday. His gas, his get up, holds up everyday. He’s into it, he cares...Then, verbally and in action, he does so many things right, that you want a leader to do. So it’s not phony that he got it, it’s not trying to build somebody up. He’s one of the dudes of our team.

Stover is being counted on to step into the No. 2 tight end role behind Dalton Schultz, who recently signed a big extension, and his work ethic, size, and skill have many in Houston looking upon the rookie with high hopes, especially as he reunites with Stroud, his former college quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cade Stover's hands are one of his biggest strengths, as he dropped just two passes on 108 college targets. His 91.1 drop grade on PFF was also the fifth-highest among FBS tight ends in 2023.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who has been aggressive in turning the Texans into a bonafide Super Bowl contender over the last couple of years, was impressed with how the Buckeyes captain played through a knee issue and had high praise for Stover overall:

(Stover) is probably one of our favorite football players in the entire draft, regardless of position, because of his mentality, because of his mindset.

The Texans improved greatly on the gridiron and in the locker room with their high-character picks in Lassiter and Stover. With a roster already stacked at virtually every position, the Texans have, in fact, set themselves up for the future with selections that will help them on and off the field as they look to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC supremacy.

