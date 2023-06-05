Houston Texans wider receiver Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell has sent fans crazy on social media as he gets ready for his debut season in the National Football League.

The Houston Texans are officially in stage two of rebuilding mode now. Having finished with the 2nd-worst record in the league last year and after some draft day moves, they managed to secure two of the better talents in this year’s draft class in the form of quarterback C.J. Stroud from Ohio State and Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama.

But whilst the attention will be paid to what they did at the top of the draft, you might want to start looking at wha they did in the middle rounds, specifically with wide receiver Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell, the 3rd-round pick who just so happened to play college football at the University of Houston and put up some incredible numbers whilst he was there.

And whilst that may have gone unnoticed by the teams who decided not to draft him, that didn’t go unnoticed by the Texans’ new starting quarterback.

Houston Texans already giving C.J. Stroud extra authority

Speaking to KPRC in Houston after the draft (quoted by ProFootballTalk), Dell revealed that Stroud had personally asked the Texans to draft him after the two had worked together at the NFL Combine:

Right after the Combine we were texting each other. He talked to me after the Combine, he said ‘I like how you run routes, I like how you play football’ he said he had been watching me and stuff like that. I told him vice versa and I appreciated him. After he got drafted, I sent him congrats and I told him, ‘Tell them come get me.’ He was like, ‘I got you. Trust me.’ The next day, he FaceTimed me out of nowhere. I texted him and he FaceTimed me, and he was like, ‘I told them I want you.’ So I was like, OK, it could happen. And then I got that call.

And it looks as if that faith was well-placed, as Dell showed off some incredible footwork to lose his opposite number during a recent drill at the Texans’ OTA sessions.

Video: Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell shows out during recent Houston Texans drills:

This led a lot of people to get rather excited about the young man once they saw it flash across their timelines:

Now doing it against your teammates in practice is one thing, but it’s going to be a different task entirely when he has to do it against some of the talented corners in the NFL, but this guy certainly should be someone to keep an eye on this season.