Highlights Houston Texans' defensive end Dylan Horton was declared cancer-free and done with chemotherapy after being diagnosed in 2023.

Horton publicly announced his remission through an Instagram video and vowed to return to the game he loves.

Horton, a 2023 fourth-round draft pick for the Texans, expressed immense gratitude for the support received during his cancer journey.

There's good news for Houston Texans' defensive end Dylan Horton, who has officially been declared cancer-free.

He was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma in December 2023. Now, he's shared a video on his Instagram page of him ringing the bell at the medical center after his final chemotherapy treatment.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Houston Texans Trade Targets and Candidates The Houston Texans could look to beef up their defense in 2024 after a successful offensive campaign in 2023.

Horton Was Declared in Remission in March

Now, the Texans' defensive end is cancer free

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

This incredible news follows an announcement from the team in March that Horton was in remission. As Horton put it back in March:

My next objective is to complete my treatments, then get back to playing the game that I love. Thank you for your prayers and support as I continue this journey.

One would assume that this means Horton intends to try and return to the field for Houston as soon as possible.

Horton was incredibly grateful for the support he received throughout his cancer journey, as he stated in an Instagram video of himself ringing the bell to celebrate the end of his treatment process:

Glory to God. Final treatment.

The 2023 fourth-round draft pick last played for Houston on November 19, recording 13 total tackles and a fumble recovery in the 10 games he played in.

Dylan Horton's NFL Stats Games Played 10 Tackles 13 QB Hits 2 TFL 1 Fumble Recoveries 1

Horton played his college ball for two seasons at New Mexico -- after initially committing to SMU -- before transferring to TCU, where he finished his collegiate career. Unfortunately, his full potential was never reached in his rookie season due to the lingering health issues.

Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a type of cancer that occurs in the lymph system, which is a system that helps defend the human body from infection, and thus, disease. Horton's journey started in November when he stepped away from the team for a then-undisclosed health reason.

"I'm currently dealing with a personal health matter that will keep me away from the team for an indefinite period of time," Horton said in a statement released at the time. "I want to thank my family, my teammates and the entire Houston Texans organization for the support and care they have already provided me. I will provide updates from time to time, but my main focus right now is on my health and recovery. Thank you, and God bless."

Horton's journey has gone from being the second-ranked player on The Athletic's college-football "freaks" list while he was still at TCU to a fourth-round draft pick for a team that would eventually make the playoffs in 2023. Now, he's been marked as cancer-free.

A healthy Horton could help a Texans team that is looking to return to the playoffs in 2024 -- and could use some defensive help after the Baltimore Ravens put up 34 points on them in the 2023 AFC divisional-playoff round. Houston had a rather unremarkable +24 point differential in 2023, as well.

That's all something to worry about for later. Even if Horton never plays another down in the NFL -- and it seems he will return to the field sooner or later, to be clear -- it's great to see that he's been declared free of Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

A person's health matters even more than their playing career, and it's nice to see Horton's cancer journey appearing to end on a healthy note. Here's to hoping he remains cancer free, no matter what happens to his professional career.

Source: Bleacher Report

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.