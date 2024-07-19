Highlights C.J. Stroud called the offense a "five-headed monster", with newcomer Stefon Diggs leading the pack.

Joe Mixon and Diggs offer veteran experience and reliability.

Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz are back to anchor a high-powered offense.

Hailing from the Lone Star State, some may think that the 2024 Houston Texans offense took inspiration from the commonly seen five-pointed star. It works neatly with the team's slew of star skill-position players, including Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon, who have joined Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz.

However, QB C.J. Stroud went for something much more menacing. Texans training camp began Thursday, so Stroud was given a golden opportunity to gush about his new weapons. He did not disappoint in describing how fortunate he is with the weapons around him:

"Stefon [Diggs] is somebody that can open up the playbook, but we have all these guys around. It's a five-headed monster. It's definitely super dope to have just a bunch of options."

He's not wrong; this group should be headed toward a monstrously productive season. With limited rushing success, Houston had a solid offense in 2023. Equipped with upgrades all over, the Texans should only improve this season.

The New Heads: Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon

Vets hungry for their first title

Mixon was the first player the Texans traded for, but Diggs stole the offseason. The two-time All-Pro finished 2023 with 107 receptions, 1,183 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. That was considered a down year.

Diggs has caught at least 100 passes in five of the past six seasons. He has racked up at least 1,100 yards through the air in five consecutive seasons. 2023 was the fourth straight campaign where Diggs found the end zone at least eight times. He's a consistent difference-maker who helped one QB leap into elite territory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Stefon Diggs is second in receptions and third in receiving yards since 2018. His 52 receiving touchdowns are tied for fourth in that span.

Although Diggs will likely have the flashier impact, Mixon may be more significant. The main reason is that Mixon has a nose for the end zone. Last season, he finished with nine rushing touchdowns, which matched the total touchdowns for Houston's RB room.

Since 2018, Mixon has racked up at least eight TDs every season where he played at least 10 games. He has four 1,000-yard rushing seasons in that span and decent receiving numbers. Houston has had one 1,000-yard rusher since 2018. Mixon will add a rushing presence that the offense sorely lacks. That will open things up for the rest of the offense, which already found ways to produce.

The (Not So) Old Heads: Collins, Dell, and Schultz

Explosiveness and reliability are back in the mix

Stroud wasn't complaining about who he worked with as a rookie. Collins, Dell, and Schultz were a perfect compliment. Schultz won't get as much love as the rest, but he's a great possession receiver. He caught 59 passes for 635 yards and five scores last season.

Dell's rookie season was cut short after 11 games. That didn't stop him from connecting with Stroud for 709 yards, the eighth-most by any rookie duo. Dell also caught seven touchdowns and could complete his first thousand-yard campaign if he stays healthy.

Then, there is Collins, who racked up 1,297 receiving yards last season, good for eighth in the NFL. He also led Houston with 109 targets, 89 catches, and eight touchdowns. Collins proved that he can be the main weapon for a good offense. He'll have far less attention, so he can be even more dangerous.

Stroud and a (Hopefully) Healthy Offensive Line

The star QB will return behind a line that was turbulent in 2023

Those five players will benefit from the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year giving them the ball. Stroud had a sensational first season and was the NFL's best QB at avoiding interceptions. If the line keeps him upright, Stroud will deliver strikes.

Arguably, the greatest flaw of last year's offense was the revolving door along the line. After a preseason injury ended his 2023 season, Kenyon Green should start at left guard this year for some stability. LT Laremy Tunsil and RT Tytus Howard both missed games last season. Juice Scruggs is slotting into the starting center spot now.

Despite the injuries, Houston's offensive line played well enough not to hurt the team's success. With better health, they should be stronger, too. That will boost this offense's execution in every way.

The five-headed monster is a real threat, even in the NFL. As a sport riddled with injuries, it's fair to wonder if the threat is credible for 17+ games. Fortunately, this monster is one in which if one head gets cut off, two more grow in its place.

Dameon Pierce proved as a rookie that he can be a lead back, racking up 1,104 scrimmage yards in 13 games. Robert Woods is an experienced WR with 8,030 career receiving yards. Noah Brown racked up 172 receiving yards when Collins was injured against the Bengals last year and followed it up with a 153-yard game. John Metchie III, a 2022 second-round pick, hasn't reached his full potential yet after getting his first NFL experience last year.

Houston's offense will be a problem. Are any defenses capable of slaying the beast?

