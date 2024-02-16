Highlights The Houston Texans, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, are set to become contenders and challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC supremacy.

Stroud's impressive rookie season and the improvement of the Texans' defense under head coach DeMeco Ryans will make them a formidable opponent come next season.

To beat the Chiefs, the Texans will need to follow the blueprint laid out by Tom Brady and Joe Burrow.

A year ago, the Houston Texans were coming off a disastrous 2022 season. They finished in last place in the AFC South with a 3-13-1 record, and to make matters worse, they cost themselves the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by winning their regular-season finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Presumed by fans to be attempted sabotage by lame-duck head coach Lovie Smith, that win turned out to be a blessing in disguise. The Carolina Panthers traded up for the first overall pick and selected Bryce Young (who struggled mightily in his rookie year), leaving C.J. Stroud for the Texans at No. 2.

Suffice to say, things worked out pretty well for Houston.

With a playoff win in hand and one of the NFL's brightest young head coaches in DeMeco Ryans, the Texans appear primed for greatness sooner than anyone expected after they shipped off disgraced franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.

Come next season, the Texans will go from upstarts to contenders. And with that newfound competitiveness, they'll pose the greatest challenge to the Kansas City Chiefs in the back-to-back champs' quest for undisputed AFC supremacy.

The Texans are set to leapfrog the AFC's second tier in 2024

Stroud will prove his standing against the likes of Allen, Burrow, and others

Stroud was a controversial pick in the 2023 draft, following reports that he struggled in his S2 cognition test. But with him winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, it's safe to say the Texans made the right decision in ignoring that part of Stroud's profile.

Stroud threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns this year (and just five interceptions), finishing among the top 10 in passing yards (8th), yards per attempt (8.2, 3rd), passer rating (100.8, 6th), and first downs gained via passing (188, T-8th).

Stroud was the engine of an offense that ranked 12th in yards per game and 14th in points per game. Alongside brilliant offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, he oversaw breakout seasons for wide receivers Nico Collins (80 receptions, 1,297 yards, 8 touchdowns) and Tank Dell (47 receptions, 15.1 yards per catch, 760 scrimmage yards in 11 games).

Beyond their offense, the Texans' new head coach, DeMeco Ryans, piloted a much-improved defense that was key in the Texans' pursuit of the AFC South title.

Texans Defense, Per Game Stats Year Total Yards Passing Yards Rushing Yards Points 2022 379.5 (30th) 209.3 (10th) 170.2 (32nd) 24.7 (27th) 2023 330.7 (12th) 234.1 (23rd) 96.6 (6th) 20.8 (10th)

The ability to put points on the board in a hurry with a rocket-armed quarterback like Stroud is great. But having a defense that can slow down the elite gunslingers in the AFC - Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert, just to name a few - will prove crucial as the Texans attempt to improve upon their AFC Divisional Round finish this year.

Kansas City is dominant but not unbeatable

Ryans will have to copy the brilliance of Belichick, Arians, and Taylor in order to overcome Mahomes

Over the last six seasons, Kansas City has won three Super Bowls and has appeared in all six AFC Championship Games in that window. That stretch of consistent dominance is equal parts unfathomable and intimidating, as any "serious" contenders in the conference must inevitably prove their worth against the inevitable juggernaut that is Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and company.

The three Chiefs' playoff losses over that span have varied in their competitiveness, but each game has had some commonalities, not the least of which has been the final score:

1/20/19, New England Patriots 37 - Kansas City Chiefs 31

2/07/21, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 - Kansas City Chiefs 9

1/29/23, Cincinnati Bengals 27 - Kansas City Chiefs 24

Those three losses came at the hands of two different quarterbacks: Tom Brady and Joe Burrow.

It's a small sample size, but make no mistake about it: it takes an elite quarterback to beat Mahomes in the postseason. Even then, having one guarantees nothing - the Chiefs just beat Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson on the road in the playoffs this season - but so far, it's proven to be the only method of cracking Kansas City's otherwise impenetrable armor.

Luckily for Houston, Stroud has already begun to enter his name into the upper-echelon signal-caller conversation. His all-time rookie season notwithstanding, Stroud proved his mettle in the Wild Card Round against the Cleveland Browns this year, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns in his first career playoff game.

For as great as Stroud appears to be, though, Kansas City isn't just Patrick Mahomes and a bunch of scrubs. They had the second-ranked scoring defense in football this past season, and they still have the best tight end in football today (maybe ever) in Travis Kelce.

A closer look at each of their playoff losses points to some things the Texans can look to attack.

Chiefs' Playoff Losses in Mahomes Era Opponent Round Chiefs' 3rd-Down% Opponent Yardage Opponent Sacks Opponent TOP Patriots AFC Champ. 44.4% 524 4 43:59 Buccaneers Super Bowl 23.1% 340 3 31:23 Bengals AFC Champ. 50.0% 359 4 35:56

In each loss, the Chiefs converted half or less of their third downs and lost the time of possession battle. Each opponent was also able to apply consistent pressure against Mahomes, especially up the middle.

That last bit is key, since Mahomes is probably the most creative quarterback in the game and a lethal scrambler (just ask the 49ers after he ran for 66 yards against them in the Super Bowl). He thrives when able to step up in the pocket, often veering out laterally as a last resort. Teams that can crash the interior of the offensive line can limit some of the extended plays that make the Chiefs so hard to defend.

The Texans ranked in the middle of the pack with 46.0 sacks this season as a team (tied for 13th-best in the NFL), but they got that production from a multitude of sources. Edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Will Anderson Jr. combined for 19.5 sacks in 2023, while defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Sheldon Rankins each notched at least five sacks this season.

The depth of the front seven was also impressive, as six other players were credited with at least one sack for the Texans.

All of this cross-analysis is, admittedly, hypothetical. There's a lot that will change between now and next year's AFC Playoffs, and the Texans will still have to get through the gauntlet of other AFC contenders before earning the right to dance with the Chiefs.

However, with Stroud and Ryans in town, both of whom are surrounded by terrific skill-position and defensive talent, respectively, the Texans will enter next season as one of few names on a shortlist of threats to the Chiefs.

Not bad for a team that "blew" their chance at the first overall pick a year ago.

