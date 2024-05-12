Highlights The Houston Texans seek defensive improvement in 2024 with $22M in cap space to work with.

The Texans drafted CB Kamari Lassiter, but could still be eyeing defensive trade targets.

Potential trade candidates for Houston include Case Keenum and Robert Woods.

The Houston Texans made the playoffs in 2023 in part because of their offense, led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. However, they gave up 34 points in their divisional-round playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and their 2023 point differential was a pedestrian +24 despite the offensive success.

So, perhaps there's room for improvement on the defensive side of the ball. The Texans have about $22M in salary-cap space to work with. They didn't have a draft pick until round two, in which they selected cornerback Kamari Lassiter. Houston rounded out their draft with a variety of playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Houston Texans' 2024 NFL Draft Selections Round / Overall Pick Position Player College 2 / 42 CB Kamari Lassiter Georgia 2 / 59 T Blake Fisher Notre Dame 3 / 78 S Celen Bullock USC 4 / 123 TE Cade Stover Ohio State 6 / 188 LB Jamal Hill Oregon 6 / 205 RB Jawhar Jordan Louisville 7 / 238 EDGE Solomon Byrd USC 7 / 247 DL Marcus Harris Auburn 7 / 249 OT LaDarius Henderson Michigan

Even with a bevy of new additions through the draft and free agency, the Texans still have room to improve. With a decent amount of cap space to work with, Houston could turn to the trade market to find their next gem.

Houston Texans Top Trade Targets

Houston might be looking to bolster its defense

Houston Texans' Top Trade Targets Player Position Team 2024 Salary Marshon Lattimore CB New Orleans Saints $1.2 million Antoine Winfield Jr. S Tampa Bay Buccaneers $17.1 million Budda Baker S Arizona Cardinals $14.6 million

If one peruses the internet to see who pundits are targeting for the Texans in potential trades, the list is littered with defensive players. Even with the selection of Lassiter, the Texans may have a need for help in the defensive backfield.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints

Marshon Lattimore put up solid numbers in the first five years of his career before struggling with injuries starting in 2022. He's currently under contract control with the New Orleans Saints, and if the Saints move him after June 1, New Orleans will save $4 million against the salary cap.

On the other hand, Lattimore's industry history could make him a risky target. There might be other ways to fulfill needs on defense, especially since Lattimore played in just 10 games and had only one interception.

The Texans have six picks in the 2025 draft, so perhaps a second-round pick could be enough to snag Lattimore.

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is one name being bandied about, but it's unlikely the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would part with him, especially since he started 17 games with three picks, 76 solo tackles, six forced fumbles, and six tackles for loss.

If the Texans wanted to get a player like Winfield Jr. entering his fifth season, they'd probably need to give up a haul -- perhaps two higher-round draft picks and a veteran.

Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals

Impending free agent safety Budda Baker, currently with the Arizona Cardinals, might make more sense. Arizona might be looking to unload Baker after he missed five games in 2023 and had a poor season, statistically speaking. His 87 tackles were the second-lowest of his career, and he didn't have an interception.

This means Baker could be in line for a bounce-back season. Arizona might be so happy to free up $15 million in cap space that they'd let Baker sail for song. His price tag would likely consist of late-round draft picks at this stage in his career.

These three players could be moved in order to help the Texans go further in the playoffs

While Houston's roster is stacked as things stand, there are a few players that could be moved in order to free up cap space or simply receive some sort of return for limited production with the team.

Case Keenum, QB

It's unlikely the venerable backup gets the boot, but then again, a team with a strong defense that's also quarterback-starved could seek Case Keenum out. Perhaps after the season starts and injuries start mounting.

With Stroud set as the QB of the future, and Davis Mills being a decade Keenum's junior, the Texans could perhaps afford to trade the long-tenured QB. Then again, they may want to hold on to him in case Stroud gets hurt.

Quarterbacks, even backups, command a premium, so it would likely cost a couple mid-round picks for a team to get Keenum.

Robert Woods, WR

As with Keenum, it is hard to see veteran Robert Woods being moved. On the other hand, though, he is an unrestricted free agent after the season, and he had just one touchdown and fewer than 500 yards in 2023.

Also, as with Keenum, Woods would be a likely candidate for the Texans to trade away if another team comes calling after losing a receiver to injury during the season. Productive veteran WRs are at a premium, even when their previous-year stats are underwhelming. Woods could fetch, say, a third-round draft pick.

Overall, it's not an easy task trying to figure out who Houston might trade away. The team seems well-built and stacked with young talent on both sides of the ball. On the other hand, NFL rosters churn quickly and the Texans will need to build around the margins to maintain their position as a playoff contender for the next few seasons.

Not to mention that if the Texans acquire players via trade, others may need to be traded away. Finally, with only six picks in next year's draft, the Texans may want to get more picks so that they have one in each round. Or, they may decide to stock draft picks.

The key for Houston in 2024 is figuring out where best to allocate resources while managing the always-tricky NFL salary cap. With that being said, should the Texans even attempt to bolster an already productive offense, led by the surprisingly successful Stroud? After all, Stroud will be entering just his second season and there will be a need to guard against the sophomore slump, especially as the league adjusts to him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With back-to-back wins in Week 9 and Week 10, C.J. Stroud became the first rookie QB in the last 40 years to lead his team on game-winning drives in the final two minutes of regulation in consecutive weeks.

The NFL is also more of an offensively-biased league these days, and the Texans could be near unstoppable with enough depth. Adding some veterans to help Stroud get even better certainly can't hurt. On the other hand, adding to the defense to create success on both sides of the ball might be the best approach. Or, perhaps, the team could get more bites at the draft apple next year.

After all, it's nice to win with offense, but imagine how far the Texans can go if they can both score and stop the other team from doing so? Trading in the NFL can be trickier than building through the draft and free agency, but it's not impossible. If the Texans make the right moves, they may take the next step.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.