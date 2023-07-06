The Houston Texans are more than likely going to have to rely on one of their veteran lineman in order to make sure they have a good season, Eric Edholm has claimed.

The Houston Texans are a team who have certainly gone through the hard parts of rebuilding a team, having failed to get more than four wins in a season since 2019. A large part of that can be put down to their decision to let some of their key pieces walk out the door, with DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson both being traded and J.J. Watt being allowed to leave in free agency.

This year they were finally able to make good on those years of struggle, as they picked up two of the top prospects in this year’s draft through quarterback C.J. Stroud from Ohio State with the #2 pick and then Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama with the #3 selection.

However, in the eyes of Eric Edholm, it’s someone who has been with the team for a few years now that could end up playing the biggest role in the team’s turnaround moving forward.

Houston Texans need a veteran tackle to help them out

Writing for NFL.com as part of an article in which he discussed each team’s non-QB MVP for this upcoming season, Edholm pointed to 28-year-old offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil as his selection, noting how he will need to make sure that Stroud is protected during his first few months in his career, and that he’ll need to also act as a tutor to other members of the line to make sure they don’t slack either:

Even amid a roster refresh, the Texans made sure not to ship Tunsil out, inking him to a three-year, $75 million extension in March, and it might have been the best decision of the offseason.

Tunsil is expected to play a very important role for the Texans for this rebuilt offense. Second overall pick C.J. Stroud was afforded strong pass protection on the edges most of the time at Ohio State, operating in a timing-based passing game. Making him comfortable in the NFL -- whenever he wins the starting quarterback job -- will be key in this system, as well.

The Texans have labored to get the O-line right for years now, and Tunsil also must serve another important role: mentoring left guard Kenyon Green, who is coming off a challenging rookie season. If Tunsil can keep blocking at a high level, keep Stroud and the QBs clean and help advance Green's progression, he could be the most valuable player on the Houston roster.

With 3 Pro Bowl nods to his name since 2019, there aren’t many tackles out there that could be better placed to help Stroud be eased into his NFL life than Tunsil, a man who only gave up one sack through the whole of last year. We’ve seen a number of quarterbacks see their careers derail as a result of injuries, and if Stroud can stay upright as he goes through the early stages of development, then he should be able to adapt better.

And if he can pass on his knowledge to the rest of the linemen to make sure the burden is shared rather than relying on him all the time, then this line could be one of the better ones in the league by the time the season is over.