The Houston Texans landed themselves with more pressure than they were perhaps expecting heading into this season following their actions in the draft, Gilberto Manzano has claimed.

The Houston Texans could have been the team picking with the #1 selection in this year’s draft, however a win on the final weekend of the season against the Indianapolis Colts meant that they fell behind the Chicago Bears in the standings, allowing them to take #1 before they traded the pick to the Carolina Panthers.

However, they weren’t comfortable just with picking 2nd on the night (taking Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud), they wanted to make an even bigger splash, as they turned right around and traded with the Arizona Cardinals to take Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. with the #3 pick.

In order to pick up Anderson Jr., the Texans sent a first and second-round pick in 2023, as well as a first and third-round pick in 2024 back to the Cardinals, but according to Gilberto Manzano, whilst they picked up a great player in the 21-year-old, it put some extra emphasis on him and the team to perform well moving forward.

Houston Texans need to win with Will Anderson Jr.

Writing for SI.com, Manzano claimed that given the state of the draft in 2024, combined with where the Texans and Cardinals are projected to finish, it might not have been the wisest decision to give up capital for next year in order to bring in Anderson Jr., and that he will need to be productive right off the bat in order for them to be seen as ‘right’ for taking him:

Not many are expecting the Texans and Cardinals to field competitive teams this season, but only Houston has the pressure to produce wins after it traded its 2024 first-round pick to Arizona, selecting Anderson at No. 3 in April’s draft—just one pick after selecting Stroud. If next year’s projections are correct, the Cardinals could have the first two picks in a draft that will probably feature quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, which would then give Arizona the option of trading one of the valuable picks for more assets.

For the Texans to avoid being on the wrong end of a possible lopsided trade, Anderson will need to make an immediate impact and be a defensive force under Ryans’s guidance for years to come.

One way for the Houston Texans to justify their pick

If you look at his stats coming out of college, there is no doubt that barring some major disaster either mentally or physically, that Anderson Jr. will be a force in this league, and could well become someone very prominent for years to come.

But given what the Texans could have done with next year’s pick, you feel that unless Anderson Jr. turns into a T.J. Watt/Aaron Donald/Nick Bosa kind of wrecking machine, this will be seen as a missed opportunity for them, so let’s just hope for their sake that he does.