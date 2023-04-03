The Houston Texans might not be a 100% guarantee to take a quarterback with the #2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Peter King has claimed.

The 2023 NFL Draft is now officially less than one month away, and following the Carolina Panthers’ trade with the Chicago Bears to obtain the #1 pick, it is given that a quarterback will be first name called in Kansas City on the 27th April, with the general consensus being that it will be between Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

The Houston Texans are currently in possession of the #2 pick this year, and given the underwhelming displays from quarterback Davis Mills, who had to follow in the footsteps of Deshaun Watson, the belief is that they will also be taking a quarterback, more than likely the one that the Panthers don’t take.

However, Peter King has hinted that they might be looking elsewhere when it comes to the first of their two first-round picks in this year’s draft.

Houston Texans looking to take a different approach at the top of the draft?

Writing in his Football Morning In America column, King claimed that he had heard some information to suggest that it isn’t a certainty, and they might look for a more ‘now ready’ player rather than forcing the issue at quarterback, hinting that one player in particular could be on their radar:

We’re all operating under the belief the Texans will pick a quarterback that Carolina leaves for them. I’m 90 percent on board with that. The Texans also pick 12th. With that pick and two first-round picks next year, is it impossible to think they’d take the cleanest prospect in this draft, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson, at two and get their quarterback slightly lower, somewhere around the fourth pick or after? I think the Texans are going to go quarterback at two.

But in the last few days, I’ve heard this about Houston GM Nick Caserio: Very conservative. If he doesn’t love a quarterback at two, he’s not going to force it. He’d rather take this year’s sure edge thing, Anderson, the way Detroit took Aidan Hutchinson with the second pick last year. Detroit got rewarded handsomely with a great rookie year from Hutchinson.

“It’s a stretch, but I could see Nick taking Anderson, then using his second [first-round pick] and trading back up to get his quarterback,” one league personnel man said.

Houston Texans looking for a big helping hand with Will Anderson Jr.?

Will Anderson Jr. could certainly put himself forward in the conversation as the best overall player in this draft, ranking very highly on NFL.com’s list of draft prospects, and with an outstanding track record from his time at Alabama, if he can carry that level of production into the NFL, he’d be an early contender for Defensive Rookie of the Year, maybe even Defensive Player of the Year.

Whilst the past has shown us that you don’t need a quarterback in the top 10 to compete (Tom Brady was a 6th rounder, Aaron Rodgers was picked at #24, Jalen Hurts was a second-rounder to name just a few), quarterbacks are the position that are scrutinised the most, especially when you pass up on someone who ends up being special).

So the Texans might be able to get away with it if Anderson turns out to be a special player, but they need to think long and hard about whether that is the road they want to go down, as it could set their franchise back a few years if they don’t get the quarterback that could take them to the next level.