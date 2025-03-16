Typically, at the end of any top flight campaign, the top four will be grinning at the prospect of playing in the Champions League – but according to the Premier League, there is a scenario where the eleventh-placed team could qualify for the Europa Conference League this season.

Last term, the top six finishers secured their respective spots in European competition alongside eighth-placed Manchester United, who earned a Europa League place by virtue of beating their neighbours, Manchester City, 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

Although the number of teams that are able to qualify for European competitions does vary slightly year-on-year, if the circumstances are right, English teams could form a large chunk of the Champions League, Europa League and the Europa Conference League in 2025/26.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 48 continental trophies won, English football clubs are the third-most successful in European football, behind Italy (50) and Spain (67).

As alluded to, fans have become accustomed to the Premier League’s top four being blessed with a spot on Europe’s top table, with the fifth-placed side – along with the FA Cup winners – enjoying Europa League action the following season.

Winners of the Carabao Cup, too, are awarded a place in the Europa Conference League play-off – but this could all change ahead of the 2025/26 campaign because as many as 11 English sides could be competing on the continental stage.

Fascinating Report Details How 11 English Teams Could Enter Europe

Brentford and Crystal Palace currently in the running for Europa Conference League spot

That said, there are a number of permutations for 11th place to receive a spot in Europe. For starters, Newcastle United would have to secure Champions League football with a fifth-placed finish in the table – but that would require a European Performance Spot (EPS).

As of the 2023/24 season, an EPS has been on offer for two of Europe’s top five leagues and is issued on the back of seasonal coefficient rankings. As of March, the Premier League looks nailed on to secure an EPS, which will allow five English teams to enter the 2025/26 Champions League.

In terms of Europa League places, Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton & Hove Albion would need to finish sixth come May, while Bournemouth could qualify for Europe’s second-tier competition by virtue of reigning supreme in this season’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

In addition, Chelsea, who look to be heavy favourites in the 2024/25 Europa Conference League, would need to win the showpiece but also finish outside a Europa League spot in the Premier League standings. Aston Villa also have a part to play.

As alluded to, Unai Emery’s high-flyers would need to conclude this season in ninth place but also, having already made it to the competition’s quarterfinal stage against Paris Saint-Germain, win the Champions League in Munich.

Elsewhere, one of Manchester United, who are no longer considered to be one of the best teams in world football, or Tottenham Hotspur will be required to win this season’s Europa League crown and, thus, qualify for the Champions League as a result.

The Europa Conference League spot – the final piece of the puzzle, it seems – earned by either Liverpool or Newcastle via a Carabao Cup victory would not be able to be handed to any club in the top half, thus allowing the 11th-placed team to enter Europe.

The stars, of course, would need to align alongside an English whitewash of European competitions – but it would certainly be remarkable. As things stand, Brentford reside in that valuable spot but have Crystal Palace hot on their heels.