Highlights The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 and moved into first place in the NFC East.

The Eagles have a much easier schedule over the season's final four weeks.

The Cowboys, even if they win out, can't win the division if Philadelphia does the same.

Facing a must-win situation to have any chance of winning the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys stepped up and emphatically delivered on Sunday night with an impressive 33-13 victory over the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

With the win, the Cowboys improved to 10-3 and moved into first place in the division. They also slid into the No. 2 slot in the NFC behind the San Francisco 49ers, who also picked up their 10th win of the year on Sunday with a 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Niners, of course, own head-to-head wins over both Dallas and Philadelphia, which is why they currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC despite all three teams holding identical 10-3 records.

As to why the Cowboys are in first place and not the Eagles, that's due to Dallas currently holding an extra victory within the division. However, if both teams win out, Philly would take the NFC East for the second straight season.

But why?

Related Zach Wilson shines, C.J. Stroud struggles as Jets dominate Texans Zach Wilson shines for the Jets against the Texans, who not only lost the game but also lost C.J. Stroud to a head injury.

The Dallas Cowboys steamrolled the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night

Dak Prescott moved closer to winning NFL MVP in the Cowboys' win over the Eagles

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

With Mike McCarthy on the sidelines just days after undergoing an emergency appendectomy, the Cowboys made life a little easier on their head coach on Sunday Night Football as they dominated the defending NFC champs in every facet of the game.

As he has since Dallas was walloped by San Francisco in Week 5, Dak Prescott looked every bit of a top NFL MVP candidate, completing 24 of 39 passes for 271 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. This was the seventh straight game in which Prescott threw for multiple scores and the fourth consecutive game in which he tossed two or more touchdowns with no picks.

The Dallas defense was stellar as well, as Dan Quinn's unit forced three turnovers and kept the Eagles' offense out of the end zone, making this the first time in Jalen Hurts' career that Philadelphia failed to score an offensive touchdown.

As icing on the cake, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey made a little NFL history by becoming the first to record two field goals of 59 yards or longer in the same game. The 28-year-old rookie connected on kicks of 60, 59, 45, and 50 yards and is a perfect 30 for 30 to start his career.

After losing to Philly in Week 9, the Cowboys had to have this victory, and this was easily the biggest win of McCarthy's career in Dallas. But it may not end up mattering if the Eagles take advantage of their easy schedule down the stretch.

Philadelphia has a much easier schedule over the final four weeks

The Eagles don't have a single game remaining against a team with a winning record

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Before we get into the tiebreaker scenarios, let's first look at the remaining schedules for both teams.

Week Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles 15 at Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks 16 at Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants 17 vs. Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals 18 at Washington Commanders at New York Giants

As you can see, the Eagles have the clear advantage here as they don't play a single team with a winning record the rest of the way.

Dallas, on the other hand, plays three teams that boast records of .500 or better, including two teams currently in first place in their respective divisions in the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. And the Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs, are no picnic either, especially on the road.

Given the schedules, there's certainly a strong chance the Eagles simply win the division outright. But for the sake of argument, let's say both Dallas and Philadelphia win out.

Why the Cowboys can't win the NFC East if the Eagles win out

Even if the Cowboys win out, they lose the division if the Eagles do the same

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

For those unaware, this is the order of procedures to break a two-team tie within a division per NFL.com:

Head-to-head (best won-lost-tied percentage in games between the clubs). Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the division. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference. Strength of victory in all games. Strength of schedule in all games Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games. Best net points in common games. Best net points in all games. Best net touchdowns in all games. Coin toss

So, how does this play out if both the Cowboys and Eagles win their final four games and finish 14-3?

As they went 1-1 in their head-to-head matchups, that's a wash. If both win out, each would finish 5-1 within the NFC East, so that's out, which leads us to the common-game tiebreaker.

At season's end, the Cowboys and Eagles will have 12 common opponents: the Giants (twice), Commanders (twice), Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, and Seahawks. If both win out, each would be 10-2 in those games, so we move to record within the conference. And it's here the Eagles take the advantage.

The Cowboys currently have three losses against NFC opponents (Cardinals, 49ers, Eagles), while Philadelphia only has two (49ers, Cowboys). The Eagles' third loss, of course, came to the New York Jets.

Barring a catastrophe, the Dallas Cowboys are headed to the NFL Playoffs for the third straight season. But they'll likely do so as the No. 5 seed in the NFC. But who knows? With how the Philadelphia Eagles have played as of late, perhaps they're more vulnerable than everyone thought.

And, overall, with the way this wild 2023 NFL season is playing out right now, it seems just about anything could happen.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.