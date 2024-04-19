Highlights Miami Hurricanes' 2001 roster boasted 38 NFL draft picks, including 17 first-rounders.

Miami had at least one first-round pick from 1995 to 2008, including six first-round picks in 2004.

Miami All-Americans Ed Reed and Andre Johnson would go on to become Pro Football Hall of Famers.

In the history of college football, there has never been a group of talent assembled on a single roster like the one that came together on the 2001 Miami Hurricanes.

Considered one of the greatest college football teams of all time, the Hurricanes went 12-0 and averaged 42.7 points per game while giving up an average of just 9.8 points on the way to winning the BCS national championship.

The legacy of the 2001 Hurricanes only grew thanks to the incredible number of players on the team who made it to the NFL—a record 38 draft picks off the 85-man roster (that's nearly half the team for the mathematicians out there), including 17 first-rounders and three more players who played in the NFL despite going undrafted.

It was a group that would change the NFL and how college talent is assembled and evaluated forever. Here's a year-by-year breakdown of the 2001 'Canes' impact on the NFL Draft.

2002: Reed Goes From 1st Round to One of the Greatest of All-Time

5 Hurricanes go in 1st round off the back of the school's National Championship

The 2001 team was on full display a few months after blowing out Nebraska in the BCS National Championship Game, led by five first-round picks and 11 total picks in the 2002 NFL Draft.

While offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie led the way at No. 7 overall to the Minnesota Vikings, the real jewel of the 2002 draft from the Miami roster was Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, who went to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 24 overall.

Most Pro Bowls Off Miami's '01 Roster Player Pro Bowls Ed Reed, FS 9 (2003, 2004, 2006-12) Andre Johnson, WR 7 (2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012-13_ Vince Wilfork, DT 5 (2007, 2009-12) Frank Gore, RB 5 (2006, 2009, 2011-13) Jeremy Shockey, TE 4 (2002-2003, 2005-2006) Antrel Rolle, S 3 (2009-2010, 2013) Jonathan Vilma, LB 3 (2005, 2009-2010) Willis McGahee, RB 2 (2007, 2011) Clinton Portis, RB 2 (2003, 2008) Sean Taylor, S 2 (2006-2007) Chris Myers, OG 2 (2011-2012) Bryant McKinnie, OT 1 (2009) Kellen Winslow II, TE 1 (2007)

Four of the Hurricanes picked in 2002 would become Pro Bowlers, including McKinnie, No. 14 overall pick, tight end Jeremy Shockey, Reed, and running back Clinton Portis, a second-round pick. The team was ever-present throughout the draft, as they bookended the three-day event with those five first-rounders to go with back-to-back 'Canes being selected in the seventh and final round.

Here's the full list of the 11 Hurricanes drafted in 2002:

OT Bryant McKinnie - No. 7 (Minnesota Vikings)

TE Jeremy Shockey - No. 14 (New York Giants)

CB Phillip Buchanon - No. 17 (Oakland Raiders)

FS Ed Reed - No. 24 (Baltimore Ravens)

CB Mike Rumph - No. 27 (San Francisco 49ers)

RB Clinton Portis - No. 51 (Denver Broncos)

OG Martin Bibla - No. 116 (Atlanta Falcons)

RB Najeh Davenport - No. 135 (Green Bay Packers)

S James Lewis - No. 181 (Indianapolis Colts)

WR Daryl Jones - No. 226 (New York Giants)

OT Joaquin Gonzalez - No. 227 (Cleveland Browns)

2003: Andre Johnson Becomes First Houston Texans Hall of Famer

For the 2nd straight year, a future HOFer is drafted out of Miami in the 1st Round

For the second year in a row, the Hurricanes saw multiple players come off the board in the first round of the NFL Draft—four in the first round and eight in total—and for the second year in a row, one of those picks turned into a Pro Football Hall of Famer, with wideout Andre Johnson at No. 3 overall to the Houston Texans.

As they tried to repeat as champs, these players suffered a controversial loss to Ohio State in the 2002 BCS Championship Game that included a gruesome knee injury to running back Willis McGahee, who was still taken at No. 23 overall by the Buffalo Bills.

McGahee would go on to play 11 seasons in the NFL and was a two-time Pro Bowler.

The Hurricanes' defensive line in 2002 was the stuff of legends, as a whopping four defensive ends were drafted out of Miami in the first 150 picks. They also had a defensive tackle, William Joseph, who was the third Hurricane drafted by the New York Giants across the 2002-2003 drafts.

Joseph played seven years in the NFL and was part of the iconic Giants team that beat the perfect Patriots in 2007, though a preseason injury held him off the field for the entire campaign.

Most All-Pros Off Miami's '01 Roster Player Pro Bowls Ed Reed, FS 8 (2003-2004, 2006-2011) Andre Johnson, WR 4 (2006, 2008-2009, 2012)_ Vince Wilfork, DT 5 (2007, 2009-12) Antrel Rolle, S 2 (2010, 2013) Frank Gore, RB 1 (2006) Jeremy Shockey, TE 1 (2002) Clinton Portis, RB 1 (2008) Sean Taylor, S 1 (2007)

Another guy people forget was on this Hurricanes team was quarterback Ken Dorsey, who was the last 'Cane selected in this draft at No. 241 overall to the San Francisco 49ers. While Dorsey didn't work out as an NFL QB, he has remade himself as an offensive coordinator in the league, leading the Bills' offense from 2022-2023 before taking the OC job with the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 offseason.

How talented were the Hurricanes in this stretch? Consensus All-American center and Rimington Trophy winner Brett Romberg went undrafted in 2003 but still played eight seasons in the NFL.

Here's the full list of the eight Hurricanes drafted in 2003:

WR Andre Johnson - No. 3 (Houston Texans)

DE Jerome McDougle - No. 15 (Philadelphia Eagles)

RB Willis McGahee - No. 23 (Buffalo Bills)

DT William Joseph - No. 25 (New York Giants)

DE Andrew Williams - No. 89 (San Francisco 49ers)

DE Jamaal Green - No. 131 (Philadelphia Eagles)

DE Matt Walters - No. 150 (New York Jets)

QB Ken Dorsey - No. 241 (San Francisco 49ers)

C Brett Romberg - UD (Jacksonville Jaguars)

2004: Hurricanes Take Over With 6 More First-Round Picks

Miami ties an NFL record with half-dozen first-rounders

Miami’s full might from the 2001 roster was never more on display than in the 2004 NFL Draft, when six Hurricanes were picked in the first round, which tied an NFL record—although that storyline was overshadowed by the drama surrounding quarterback Eli Manning openly refusing to play for the San Diego Chargers, who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick.

The first two picks for the Hurricanes in 2004 ended up being tragic figures—although for entirely different reasons.

Free safety Sean Taylor, selected No. 5 overall by the Washington Redskins, was an NFL All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler before he was shot to death by home intruders in Miami in November 2007 in the midst of a career year when he was leading the league in interceptions, with five through nine games. He was only 24 years old.

Tight end Kellen Winslow II, taken one pick after Taylor at No. 6 by the Cleveland Browns, was eventually convicted of rape and assault and sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2021.

Another controversial figure, linebacker Jonathan Vilma, was selected 12th overall by the New York Jets. Vilma led the league in tackles in his second season, earned a pair of Pro Bowl nods, and a Super Bowl ring in 2009. However, he was also a major figure in the New Orleans Saints' 'BountyGate' scandal a few years later. He is now a well-respected color commentator for FOX.

From picks 17 to 21, three more Hurricanes were selected. The final Miami (FL) product picked in the first round of the draft, nose tackle Vince Wilfork, would go on to win two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, earn five NFL All-Pro honors, and was a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2024 class.

Interestingly, of the eight Hurricanes drafted in 2004, six were taken in the first round, and two more were taken in the seventh as the team once again bookended the draft nicely.

Here's the full list of the eight Hurricanes drafted in 2004:

S Sean Taylor - No. 5 (Washington Redskins)

TE Kellen Winslow II - No. 6 (Cleveland Browns)

LB Jonathan Vilma - No. 12 (New York Jets)

LB D.J. Williams - No. 17 (Denver Broncos)

OT Vernon Carey - No. 19 (Miami Dolphins)

NT Vince Wilfork - No. 21 (New England Patriots)

LB Darrell McClover - No. 213 (New York Jets)

CB Alfonso Marshall - No. 215 (Chicago Bears)

2005: Sleeper Pick Frank Gore Carves Out Record-Setting NFL Career

Miami's 4th-best RB in 2001 turns out to be the best NFL player of the bunch

For the first time since 2000, the Miami Hurricanes did not have multiple players taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, with only safety Antrel Rolle going No. 8 overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

While Rolle would win a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2011 and was a two-time NFL All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, he wouldn’t be the jewel of Miami’s draft class in 2005. That was running back Frank Gore, who was selected in the third round with the 65th overall pick by the 49ers.

Gore, who played behind Willis McGahee, Clinton Portis, and Najeh Davenport on that 2001 Hurricanes team, played an astonishing 16 seasons in the NFL, setting the record for most games played by an NFL running back (241) and finishing third in career rushing yards (16,000). His consistency knew no bounds, as he posted his first of nine 1,000-yard seasons (fifth-most all-time) in 2006 and eclipsed the milestone again a full decade later in 2016.

The last of the five to be drafted, guard Chris Myers, was actually one of the better linemen produced by that Miami team, as he earned back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2011-2012 and had a solid 10-year NFL career.

Here's the full list of the five Hurricanes drafted in 2005:

S Antrel Rolle - No. 8 (Arizona Cardinals)

WR Roscoe Parrish - No. 55 (Buffalo Bills)

RB Frank Gore - No. 65 (San Francisco 49ers)

TE Kevin Everett - No. 86 (Buffalo Bills)

OG Chris Myers - No. 200 (Denver Broncos)

2006: End of an Era for Miami’s ‘01 Squad

2001 'Canes go out with six more picks, though none became major NFLers

The last vestiges of Miami’s legendary 2001 team went out with more of a whimper than a bang. There was just one first-round pick, cornerback Kelly Jennings to the Seattle Seahawks with the 31st overall pick, and six picks in total.

While Miami did have a couple of impressive players drafted in 2006 in wideout Sinorice Moss and Hall of Fame kick returner Devin Hester, both joined the team in 2002 and so were not part of the iconic 2001 Hurricanes roster.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The University of Miami has won five national championships under four different head coaches; Howard Schellenberger (1983), Jimmy Johnson (1987), Dennis Erickson (1989, 1991), and Larry Coker (2001).

Miami’s streak of having at least one first-round pick dating back to 1995 wouldn’t end until 2009, when only one player off the roster was picked in the entire draft: linebacker Spencer Adkins in the sixth round.

In the end, out of the 22 starters on offense and defense for Miami in their 37-14 win over Nebraska in the BCS Championship Game at the Rose Bowl, 19 were drafted into the NFL and members of the team racked up a staggering 43 Pro Bowl appearances.

Here's the full list of the five Hurricanes drafted in 2006:

CB Kelly Jennings - No. 31 (Seattle Seahawks)

LB Rocky McIntosh - No. 35 (Washington Redskins)

OT Rashad Butler - No. 89 (Carolina Panthers)

LB Leon Williams - No. 110 (Cleveland Browns)

DL Orien Harris - No. 133 (Pittsburgh Steelers)

DB Marcus Maxey - No. 154 (Kansas City Chiefs)

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.