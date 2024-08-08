Highlights Everton struggled offensively last season, ranking second-worst in the league with only 40 goals scored.

The potential addition of Roma's Tammy Abraham could fill a critical void for the Toffees' attack.

Despite Abraham's reluctance to leave Italy, his physicality and scoring record would make him a valuable asset for Everton.

Everton had something of a goal-scoring struggle in the Premier League last season. With 40 goals, they were the second-worst side in terms of offensive output. Even relegated Burnley registered more goals, with 41. For Sean Dyche's team, the fingers are often pointed at the difficulty the forwards have had. Beto played 30 games last term and netted just three. Youssef Chermiti made 18 appearances and failed to score at all.

In this transfer window, Everton must look for an effective forward - unless they'd like to be in a relegation scrap again. Roma's Tammy Abraham looks to be the exact kind of enterprising hitman the Toffees need, and it's no surprise the Merseyside club have tried to land his signature this summer. Here's why he'd be an excellent signing for Sean Dyche.

Everton and West Ham unsuccessfully battle it out

Bids placed by Premier League sides

Last week, it was reported that Everton and West Ham were battling it out for Tammy Abraham, and it speaks to the lanky striker's quality that a Premier League return is even discussed, especially when he spent so much time on the sidelines with an ACL injury last season. While West Ham now have Niclas Fullkrug, Abraham would fill a huge offensive hole in Dyche's set-up - one that saw glimmers of hope in seven-goal Calvert-Lewin, yet ultimately despair as new signings failed to settle.

Everton Striker PL Stats 2023-24 Calvert-Lewin Beto Chermiti Games 32 30 18 Goals 7 3 0 Assists 2 0 0 xG 12.9 6.8 0.7 npxG 11.4 6.0 0.7 xAG 3.1 0.9 0.8 SCA 54 32 7 GCA 6 1 0

Unfortunately for the Toffees, Abraham seems content in Italy. Italian journalist Marco Demicheli stated that the two English clubs were operating around a €30m (£25.6m) asking price set by the Giallorossi, yet were ultimately rejected:

"Milan are looking for another striker besides Morata and always have Tammy Abraham in their sights. (...) Fonseca openly asked his managers for Abraham, who also has a wonderful relationship with Tomori. It’s being evaluated. "Offers have also arrived from England: from Everton and West Ham. But he said no to all of them, he’s keeping everything on standby. Of course, if another top club were to arrive, then it would be another matter. He wants Milan right now.”

But if Everton could convince the forward to change his mind, they could be landing a perfect player for their project.

'Drogba-esque' Abraham a star on his day

The giant forward can inspire greatness

As mentioned prior, the 26-year-old Abraham spent a long time out on the sidelines due to an ACL tear at the end of last season. He returned to action in April, and finished the recently concluded season with a goal and an assist from 12 games. However, when in prime form, it's clear that the 11-capped England forward can change any given game. For example, back in 2019, Abraham switched it on against Lille in the Champions League.

With a raw physicality, that also combined deadly finishing and a team-centred approach - Abraham scored in the 2-1 victory, leading Rio Ferdinand to place weighty comparisons upon the then-22-year-old.

“I saw elements in Tammy's game today that I hadn't seen as much that I'd have liked to. His hold-up play, coming to the ball and bringing others into play. “First half, one ball went up to him, Didier Drogba-esque, chests it down for someone, runs on for the next phase – I think he's developing nicely. “He's scoring goals, he's scoring different types of goals and I think he's a threat.”

A threat, Abraham most definitely was. He ended that term with 18 goals in 47 all-competition appearances, and after the COVID-struck 2020-21 season, Abraham moved on to Roma where he has since adapted to Italian football scoring 37 and assisting 13 in 119 outings in all competitions.

Roma sign Dovbyk

Prolific Ukrainian an ideal Abraham replacement

If Abraham moves on from Roma, and it's likely that he shall, the signing of Artem Dovbyk looks like an excellent acquisition. The 27-year-old Ukrainian striker scored 24 goals and recorded eight assists last season at Girona, who finished third with many of his exploits to thank.

Italian media reported the capital club will pay about €38 million (£32.5m) for his services. His arrival is the second for Roma, after the announcement of Argentine winger Matias Soule's move from Juventus last week. Dovbyk's signing also comes after Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea with his loan in the Italian capital coming to an end. De Rossi couldn't have asked for a better striking option to help fill that particular void.

Artem Dovbyk (2023-24) v Tammy Abraham (2021-22) the best recent seasons Games 36 37 Goals 24 17 Assists 8 4 Expected Goals (xG) 24.2 20.7 Non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) 17.9 18.4 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 6.2 4.8 Shot Creating Actions 57 94 Goal Creating Actions 13 14

