When you hear the last name, Watt who do you think of? The answer definitely isn’t Derek. Justin James Watt and Trent Jordan Watt (aka J.J. and T.J.) played in the league for years together, but not for the seam team. J.J. was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2011 and stayed in H-town for 10 seasons before heading to Arizona to spend a couple of years with the Arizona Cardinals until he retired in 2022.

Meanwhile, T.J. was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 and still currently resides there. T.J. played in his 96th game in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers, during which he notched his 88th sack, officially passing his older brother in sacks within the first 100 games.

J.J had 87.5, so T.J. only passed him by half of a sack, but he has four more games to get a bigger lead on his sibling. However, there is no way he will pass the legendary Reggie White, who sits atop the list of most sacks in a player's first 100 games with an outstanding total of 105.

Ironically, the Watt Bros grew up in Wisconsin watching White dominate on the D-line for Green Bay. They both hoped that one day they would make it to the big leagues and dominate just like White, and that's exactly what they both did. Now, they are being mentioned in the same breath as their idol.

Growing up in the Watt household

The Watts grew up in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. J.J. is the oldest, followed by Derek, and then T.J. The brothers' first love was hockey. To this day, they might still say that hockey is their favorite sport. After a while, the Watt parents could not afford to buy new hockey equipment for three boys every six months, so they had to find a new sport to keep them busy.

Can you guess what that sport was? In another life, these guys could have been dangling on the ice instead of lining up on the gridiron. Once the hockey dream ended abruptly, the boys tried football, and the rest is history.

Daddy Watt would take the kids out every night to do these elaborate football drills. Then, after their two dinners (yes, two dinners), they would all sit around the TV to watch Reggie White and the Packers and dream of following in his massive footsteps.

The Minister of Defense, Reggie White

Reggie White was a phenomenal defensive end in the NFL in the late 80s and 90s. He started his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles but then moved on to the Green Bay Packers from 1993-1998.

Through White's time with the Packers, he made First-Team All-Pro twice, Second-Team All-Pro four times, and won one Super Bowl in 1996. He even took home the Defensive Player of the Year award (his second) in 1998 at age 37, his final season before his first retirement. He would return in 2000 for one year with the Carolina Panthers before calling it quits for the second and final time on arguably the greatest career a defensive lineman has ever had in the NFL.

In 1991, White set the record for most passes defended in a single season by a defensive player with 13. Since then, that record has been broken by, you guessed it, J.J. Watt.

J.J. was pure dominance

J.J. started his college career at Central Michigan before transferring to Wisconsin after his freshman year. In 2011, he was selected 11th overall in the NFL draft. In just his second season with the Texans, J.J. had an outstanding 20.5 sacks and won NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

20.5 is still his career high, but he tied that record in 2014, which was the second time he won DPOY. He would go on to win that award again in the following season in 2015. That brought his tally to three, one more than his idol, the Minister of Defense.

Speaking of awards and records. J.J. has plenty of both. He currently holds the Houston franchise record for sacks with 101, and he also holds the franchise record for forced fumbles, with 25, and recovered fumbles, with 16. J.J. also won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2017.

He was selected to five Pro Bowls in his career, was the NFL sack leader in 2012 and 2015, and was also selected for the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Needless to say, this future Hall of Famer had an incredible career. J.J. finished with 586 tackles, 114.5 sacks, 70 pass deflections (fourth all-time among D-linemen), 27 forced fumbles, and 17 fumble recoveries.

T.J. looks to eclipse his brother and his idol's legacies

J.J. might be retired and all, but T.J. is still out there on the gridiron every week trying to sack a QB. Just like his older brother, T.J. also went to Wisconsin. He was drafted 30th overall in 2017 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, by far the steal of the draft.

Trent Jordan had a phenomenal season in 2021. He received a huge $112 million contract with $80 million guaranteed, and that bag made him the highest paid defensive player in the NFL. Despite missing two games and parts of three others in the 2021 campaign, T.J. ended the regular season leading the league in sacks with 22.5, which tied the NFL single-season record. More importantly, it was a full two more than J.J. ever got. That was probably brought up at the dinner table a time or two.

After that season, T.J. deservedly won Defensive Player of the Year. He has been selected to five Pro Bowls, three straight First-Team All-Pros, and one Second-Team All-Pro. So far, T.J. has amassed 363 tackles, 88 sacks, and 25 forced fumbles in 96 games. He also has 10 fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, and one TD.

Reggie White and the Watts

Reggie White has more in common with the Watt brothers than just defense. All three of them were massive guys, but especially J.J. and White. They both stood at 6’5, with J.J. weighing 288lbs going into the league, while White came in at 300.

With the Watts growing up in Wisconsin and both gravitating to the defensive side of the ball, it makes sense why they would latch on to Reggie White while watching him dominate with the Packers week after week. But to be in some of the same categories as a player they idolized is next level.

In 2018, J.J. became the second player to record four seasons with at least 15 sacks. The first player was White, but he did it in five seasons. T.J. led the league in sacks in two consecutive seasons, 2020-2021, and so did Reggie White in 1987-1988.

Reggie White passed away in 2004 from heart problems, which was a shot to the gut not only for Packers fans like the Watt family, but for the NFL as a whole. The younger Watt will continue to try to live up to the example set by his older brother and their idol—but he'll also be chasing their records too. No doubt, the Minister of Defense wouldn't have it any other way.

