Fans have been left in awe after witnessing how players take penalties in the Paralympics blind football tournament after footage went viral of Brazilian Jardiel Vieira Soares scoring from the spot. Incorporated in the Games since 2004, the event has become one of the most popular at the Paralympics and is described as 'is an adaptation of football for athletes with vision impairment played with an audible ball.'

While the ball is designed to make a rattling sound so that the players, who are also blindfolded, can hear it, this does not work when taking a standstill penalty. However, it has now been shown just how visually impaired stars are able to find the target from eight metres.

A guide helps the penalty taker find the target

In the footage above, Soares can be seen waiting to take his penalty as a guide hits each post with a metal tool, creating a sound to give the player an idea of whereabouts the goal is. From there, the 28-year-old takes a couple of touches on the top of the ball to make sure he knows where he is, before smashing it into the bottom corner with a forceful one-step strike.

What is also noticeable in the clip, is how quiet the crowd is during this process. Supporters are encouraged to stay silent so that the players can hear what is going on, whether it be the sound of the ball in open play, or in this instance, the sound of the guide hitting the woodwork. The commentators, who are on site, also speak in a hushed tone, whispering until after the ball nestles in the back of the net and the crowd roars in celebration.

While Soares penalty did lead Brazil to victory in that game, the reigning champions eventually crashed out of the tournament in the semi-final stage after a penalty shootout defeat to arch-rivals Argentina.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: It is the first time since the sport was included in the Games 20 years ago that the samba specialists, have failed to win the gold medal, having done so in each of the last five Paralympics.

Brazil will meet fellow South American's Colombia in the third-place playoff, with the Brazilians looking to tie level with Ukraine for 64 medals, although they will still be behind the European nation in the medal table by virtue of having fewer gold medals.

The final will be contested by Argentina and host nation France. Les Bleus qualified for the grand finale thanks to a goal from Frederic Villeroux, who admitted that reaching the final surpassed the target that the French had aimed for at the start of the competition, saying: