In 13 seasons as an NFL linebacker, there was one certainty about four-time All-Pro Joey Porter.

He didn't back down. Ever. From anybody.

So, when Cleveland Browns running back William Green and Porter began jawing at each other before a Monday Night Football game on October 10, 2004, and ultimately started swinging wild haymaker punches at each other, Porter's very nature set in motion a chain of events that would jump start the career of one of the NFL's greatest linebackers of all time.

Porter's Ejection Led to a Surprise Starter

James Harrison was thrust into the spotlight on that October night in 2004

Upon getting the news of Porter's pregame ejection, Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau approached linebackers coach Kevin Butler to tell him one of their stars wasn't playing that night.

Knowing Butler was wound notoriously tight on game days, LeBeau tried to relay the information as calmly and plainly as possible.

"Joey's out of the game," LeBeau said flatly, retelling the story to NFL's A Football Life. "Harrison's playing."

LeBeau's approach did little to calm Butler's nerves, and he made a beeline for backup linebacker and special teams player James Harrison, an undrafted free agent out of Kent State who'd been cut by the Steelers three times over the previous two seasons.

"You gotta start!" Butler screamed at Harrison. "Now tell me what you know!"

Harrison, it turned out, knew more than he was letting on at that point.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When James Harrison got that start in 2004, he became just the second Kent State linebacker to start a game in NFL history. The first was also a Pittsburgh Steeler: Jack Lambert started his Hall of Fame career out of Kent State in 1974.

He started that game and played every down on defense and special teams, refusing to come off the field in a 34-23 win. He also solidified his place on the roster—a move that would lead to Harrison winning two Super Bowls with the Steelers, making four NFL All-Pro Teams, winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2008, and becoming the most feared player of his generation.

Harrison's Path To NFL Stardom Seems Like a Movie

UDFA was cut thrice by Steelers before finally earning a permanent roster spot

By the summer of 2004, James Harrison figured he was down to his last chance—or pretty close to it—when it came to his football career.

Thanks to an injury to linebacker Clark Haggans' hand, Harrison, an undrafted free agent out of Kent State, received an invitation to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. It would be his third stint with the Steelers in three seasons—he'd been cut each of the previous times, as Harrison explained:

Basically they needed an extra body. My thought was I would get film for the other 31 teams and somebody would hopefully pick me up. I was thinking it was my last opportunity ... I wouldn't say I had an epiphany, but it was the last opportunity I was giving myself.

Harrison showed enough of an understanding of the defense to earn a spot as a reserve with a role on special teams, and after successfully filling in for Porter after the MNF ejection, he started three more games that season, then became the full-time starter when Porter went to the Miami Dolphins in 2007.

At that point, Harrison was already 29 years old. But no matter, as he made four consecutive NFL All-Pro Teams and five consecutive Pro Bowls thereafter, becoming the only undrafted player to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2008.

Harrison NFL Ranks 2007-2011 Category Harrison Rank Sacks 54.0 5th TFLs 68 T-5th QB Hits 87 T-7th Forced Fumbles 27 1st

Harrison would bounce to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013 before returning to the Steelers from four more seasons, eventually retiring after he was cut by both the Steelers and New England Patriots during the 2017 campaign.

Pittsburgh head coach Bill Cowher remembered trying to get Harrison to come off the field in his first start, with little success.

I told (Harrison) you can't play every snap. And he said he wouldn't come out. So I told the assistant coaches to make him come out and they said they couldn't ... then I finally said I ain't making the guy come out I've cut him three times already.

"That first game, he was all over the field," LeBeau said. "I thought, we got us a player here."

Indeed, they had.

