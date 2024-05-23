Highlights The Jets have improved with additions like Williams, Smith, and Fashanu, and are eyeing a win over the 49ers.

The 49ers are a strong offensive team, but face defensive challenges due to key losses.

The Jets come prepared for the season despite their underdog status, with Rodgers poised to lead a strong offensive charge.

With the NFL schedule release comes the most exciting games for fans to look forward to this season. Among these games, few will be more exciting than the Week One matchup between the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jets certainly pose a threat to San Francisco, and with Aaron Rodgers set to return to a loaded offense, New York could upset the 49ers. The Jets added two star players in Mike Williams and Tyron Smith to help Rodgers and bolstered their defensive front with the signing of Javon Kinlaw from San Francisco.

Though the Jets have had a solid offseason, the 49ers are looking to avenge their Super Bowl loss and boast arguably the most talented roster in the NFL. San Francisco will look to get off to a hot start this season, as well as New York, which has sky-high expectations with Rodgers at the helm of a stacked offensive unit.

The Jets visit the 49ers on Monday Night Football to open their season, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM EST

This will be Rodgers' first game since tearing his Achilles tendon on Monday Night Football in New York's 2023 season opener .

. Rodgers faces the Niners for the first time since his last playoff loss in Green Bay, a 13-10 defeat in the 2021-22 Divisional Round.

With both teams set to be near the top of their respective conferences in 2024, who will win this week one matchup?

Jets-49ers Have a Highly Anticipated Week 1 Matchup

How the Jets can pull off the upset over the defending NFC Champions

The Jets are looking to build on what was a disappointing 2023 campaign. Going into last season, expectations were sky-high for New York after the Jets went all in, acquiring Aaron Rodgers to maximize their young core of Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.

The Jets lost Rodgers just four snaps into their season-opener. Going into 2024, the Jets have improved, adding Williams and Malachi Corley to their receiving corps and beefing up their offensive line with Smith and first-round pick Olu Fashanu to protect Rodgers.

New York Jets' Key Offensive Additions Player Position Age Mike Williams WR 29 Tyron Smith OT 33 Tyrod Taylor QB 34 Malachi Corley WR 22 Braelon Allen RB 20 Olu Fashanu OT 21

Along with their offensive additions, New York has continued to build up a strong defensive unit that carried the Jets to seven wins in 2023. New York will look to secure the AFC East in 2023 with their immense talent and could kick their season off with a win versus the Super Bowl 58 runner-up.

Rodgers and the Jets will have something to prove and possess the talent on both sides of the ball to compete with the 49ers. San Francisco is coming off of a long season and could be without receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk if the disgruntled pair is moved prior to the start of the season.

Both wideouts have seen their names kicked around in the trade market and the team has continued to struggle with making little progress in contract negotiations with Aiyuk. Along with their receivers, San Francisco will be without Arik Armstead, giving the Jets an ally to run through with Hall and Braelon Allen. The Jets’ offensive depth and rushing attack could be the difference maker in this highly anticipated matchup.

How the 49ers could begin their road back to the Super Bowl with a win

The San Francisco 49ers were turned away from a Lombardi Trophy by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs yet again and will look to bounce back from their Super Bowl loss with a convincing win over the Jets to kick off their season.

The 49ers’ offensive talent is undeniable with Brock Purdy breaking out in 2023, setting San Francisco up nicely for years to come at the quarterback position. Running back Christian McCaffrey was in MVP conversation for most of the season, the receiving duo of Aiyuk and Samuel looked like a top tandem in the NFL once again and tight end George Kittle returned to form, earning first-team All-Pro honors.

San Francisco 49ers' Offensive Weapons Player Position Age George Kittle TE 30 Christian McCaffrey RB 27 Deebo Samuel WR 28 Brandon Aiyuk WR 26 Ricky Pearsall WR 23 Brock Purdy QB 24

San Francisco is sound offensively, but suffered some key losses defensively. Up front, the 49ers are without Armstead, Kinlaw, Randy Gregory, Chase Young and Clelin Ferrell, stretching the defensive line very thin in terms of depth in 2024.

Ultimately, San Francisco’s high-powered offense could be more than enough versus the Jets in Week One, but the 49ers will have to slow down Rodgers and New York’s run game for a win in San Francisco.

Final Verdict: Who Wins In Week 1?

Going into San Francisco, the Jets are 5.5-point underdogs, giving the 49ers the upper hand according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The 49ers’ offensive versatility could put them over the top, but a shootout versus Rodgers could put San Francisco in danger of losing their home opener to kick the 2024 season off.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers holds a 6-3 record against the 49ers in regular season matchups in his career. However, he is 0-4 against the Niners in playoff matchups.

The Jets have the weapons offensively to keep up in a track meet against the 49ers, but New York’s defense could put them over the top versus San Francisco. The 49ers have less depth defensively across the board and the unit as a whole could take a step back in 2024.

With Williams and Garrett Wilson split out wide and Hall in the backfield, Rodgers could get his Jets in the win column to open the season versus a talented San Francisco team to start the 2024 season.

