In the build-up to the rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, it was announced that there would be a special fourth judge, using Artificial Intelligence. Even though the scoring this computerised judge produced would not count towards any official decision, it gave a glimpse into how AI could play a part in the future of boxing.

The three ringside judges all scored the bout in Riyadh in favour of the champion, Usyk, 116-112. However, the AI judge claimed the Ukrainian was a more convincing winner on its virtual scoreboard, having it down as an 118-112 fight, much to the fury of, well, Fury, in the post-fight press conference.

Tyson Fury Not Happy With AI Judge

He wasn't impressed with the proper judges either

While Fury was conducting his post-fight press conference duties, he was asked about the technology and the scorecard it produced. Clearly feeling he had done enough to win by at least three rounds, his reaction was: “Well, by the review of that, absolutely s***. Here’s one: f*** all the computers. Keep the humans going, more jobs for humans, and less jobs for computers. And f*** electric cars too, while we’re at it.”

Saudi fight impresario Turki Alalshikh lauded the launch of the technology ahead of the fight for 'revolutionising boxing' and talked up how 'fair' the new system would prove. Prior to the fight, he took to social media and said: "For the first time ever, an AI-powered judge will monitor the fight. Free from bias and human error brought to you by The Ring. This groundbreaking experiment, which won’t impact the official results, debuts during the biggest fight of the century."

“I am the first-ever AI boxing judge,” the humanoid AI judge said in a clip released ahead of fight night. “And I am here to bring fairness to the ring. I analyse every round, every move, and every decisive moment during the fight.”

The AI judge certainly credited the undefeated Usyk for his incessant motor and higher workrate, which he used to bank round after round. In total, the AI judge only gave Fury the nod for the first, second, fifth, and 12th rounds.

Fury was clearly adamant that he had done enough to win, even if the judges, both human and tech, were all of the opinion that his opponent had done enough, although the fight was a lot closer than any of the scorecards suggested. The AI judge had the same winner as the three human judges, Ignacio Robles (Panama), Patrick Morley (USA) and Gerardo Martinez (Puerto Rico).

AI's scorecard for Usyk vs Fury 2 Round Score Round 1 10-10 Round 2 10-9 Fury Round 3 10-9 Usyk Round 4 10-9 Usyk Round 5 10-9 Fury Round 6 10-9 Usyk Round 7 10-9 Usyk Round 8 10-9 Usyk Round 9 10-9 Usyk Round 10 10-9 Usyk Round 11 10-9 Usyk Round 12 10-9 Usyk Total 118-112 Usyk

Fans React to AI Judge Used in Boxing

Reactions to the use of AI in general fell on all ends of the spectrum, with fans calling the experiment everything from 'realistic' to 'woke nonsense.'

With fans unable to reach a consensus on the artificial judge even after a somewhat straightforward fight, it appears there is a long way to go before the technology can be used to officially decide outcomes in such a subjective sport.