Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho's minutes will be boosted as a result of his versatility and high potential, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - with the former Atletico Madrid youngster showing Carrington coaches that his potential has an 'extremely high ceiling'.

Garnacho joined United in 2020, and though it took him some time to make his breakthrough into the first-team, the youngster has certainly burst onto the scene at Old Trafford now, becoming a vital part of Erik ten Hag's squad in recent years. With massive upside potential, he will get minutes throughout the season this time around once again, and Jacobs states that his skillset and age make him a hugely valued star amongst United chiefs.

Garnacho Has Become a Key Star at United

The Argentina star has massively improved in the last two years

Garnacho has really shown himself to be a key player already this season. Grabbing an assist vs Fulham - despite blowing a huge chance with one of the misses of the season - and a goal vs Southampton, he's already shown that he can punish teams.

Alejandro Garnacho's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 36 =2nd Goals 7 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.3 2nd Shots Per Game 2.8 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.3 =2nd Match rating 6.76 7th

There may not be consistent starts for him at present with Amad Diallo and Antony also vying for a place on the right-hand side of midfield, but having only just turned 20, the Argentina international has a huge career ahead of him at Old Trafford - with Sir Alex Ferguson calling him 'courageous'.

Sources: Garnacho Has an 'Extremely High Ceiling'

The youngster is only going to get better and better

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that Ten Hag doesn't have a 'fixed' starting XI at United, and though he hasn't lost faith in Marcus Rashford, Garnacho's advantage is that he can play anywhere across the front line and so that versatility will mean that he starts more games than his teammates. Jacobs said:

"I don't think Erik ten Hag yet has a fixed or 'strongest' starting XI. What is clear is that he has never lost faith in Marcus Rashford. Joshua Zirkzee was signed as a starter. "The advantage he has is Manchester United know he can play effectively anywhere across the front line. And I think as the season goes on, we'll see Alejandro Garnacho start a number of big games. "The feeling I get from Carrington sources is he's training at a very high level and has an extremely high ceiling."

Garnacho Could Kick On to be a Star at United

The winger is making tracks to become an Old Trafford favourite

Garnacho has certainly been one of, if not the most consistent performer for United in the wide areas since he joined the club's first-team on a proper basis. Making his debut for the first-team at the end of the 2021/22 season, Garnacho made his breakthrough with a last-minute goal against Fulham in November 2022 in the game before the World Cup - and from there, he's kicked on to become a real star for the Red Devils.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Garnacho has seven caps for Argentina having made his debut in June 2023.

61 Premier League appearances have returned 11 goals and seven assists from out wide, which is almost a similar tally to Rashford in that time period - though he was certainly their best last season with seven goals and four assists from both wings.

One goal and one assist this season has put him at the forefront of Ten Hag's plans despite starting fewer games than thought, and with goals against Manchester City and Barnsley in cup competitions, he's certainly starting to show his potential.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-09-24.