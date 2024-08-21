Highlights Caruso contributes offensively despite low usage, offering logical plays and an impact on the margins.

Caruso brings energy, hustle and intensity, serving as a spark plug for his team on both ends.

Caruso excels defensively, being disruptive, versatile and impactful as one of the NBA's top perimeter defenders.

When the Oklahoma City Thunder swung a deal to acquire Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for just Josh Giddey , it was a stunner. Caruso is an exemplary role player who has made his presence felt for several years with his defense, tenacity, hustle and athleticism.

The aforementioned Giddey could benefit from more offensive opportunities in years ahead with Chicago, and Caruso is currently set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

But it's tough to dispute that the 30-year-old Caruso should immediately make Oklahoma City better.

He's consistently made plays that affect winning, dating back to his time with the L.A. Lakers , the team he won a title with in the NBA Bubble in 2020.

Here are three ways Caruso should help the Thunder in 2024-25.

3 Caruso Fills in the Cracks Offensively

He won't have a high usage, but Caruso finds ways to affect games on offense

Caruso isn't likely to have a significant role offensively with Oklahoma City. Historically, he's not been a high-usage player, and the Thunder have their share of scoring and shooting already.

Having said that, Caruso should find his way on offense, and he can make a difference on the margins for this group.

He'll still lend a hand as a steady ball-mover, either as a secondary/connective option or an initiator for spurts. Caruso may not have a ton of playmaking duties, but he should make logical plays in set offense, and he's effective in the open floor and after causing takeaways.

Those aspects of his skill set should mesh well with this young and talented Oklahoma City group.

Caruso's 2023-24 Offensive Averages Category Stats PTS 10.1 TS% 61.3 AST 3.5 AST% 16.4 TO% 14.9

Further, Caruso is an active off-ball player, and even for a natural guard, he has impressive instincts on the glass. He'll have some putbacks at times, too, and meaningful tip-outs, leading to extra looks.

Those are the types of plays that can ignite runs in games.

With those connective contributions, paired with Caruso's strides as a catch-and-shoot player with Chicago, where he shot 38.2 percent from three over three seasons on 3.4 attempts per outing, he'll find his offensive niche.

2 Caruso Is an Energizer

Caruso's spark-plug style can be infectious

Regardless of his minutes-share, Caruso is a player who can regularly give his team a spark.

He's not going to be lighting it up in a traditional offensive sense, but he's made his mark with his grit, hustle plays and intensity.

When Caruso is in games, he makes things happen in several ways for his club.

Of course, Caruso's defense can give Oklahoma City a boost. Overall, though, the multiple-effort plays, his unselfishness in putting his body on the line to take on contact and his going all-out for loose balls play into that, too.

Caruso was seventh in the Association in total loose balls recovered last season, per NBA.com's hustle data. He is no stranger to doing dirty work in games.

Caruso has consistently been a role player who has given his teams juice, and with Oklahoma City, that should once again hold true. His urgency and the energy he plays with shouldn't be discounted.

That should give this Thunder team and its perimeter rotation a lift throughout games. He should do his part in setting the tone for his new squad on both ends with how he plays and his unselfish mindset.

1 Caruso Is Incredible Defensively

Caruso is one of the game's best on that end

Caruso has established himself as one of the top perimeter defenders in the NBA. He's hard for opponents to challenge in on-ball situations, as he effortlessly mirrors ball-handlers, plays angles and forces tough shots.

Caruso regularly takes opponents out of rhythm, and his ball pressure on the perimeter makes things easier for his teammates. He can also cause opponents to bleed valuable time on the shot clock when he's at the point of attack or on the wing.

That enables contests to be more timely for others or to prevent shots or possible slot drives from ball swings.

For a Thunder team that already has its share of defensive contributors, Caruso will make them even better, and he can, as a result, make them more versatile in their lineup construction.

Further, Caruso's defensive playmaking will provide an added boost for Oklahoma City. His on-ball defense is outstanding, but Caruso is one of the game's most disruptive team defenders.

Caruso's 2023-24 Defensive Playmaking Averages Category Stats STL 1.7 STL% 2.9 Deflections 3.7 BLK 1.0 BLK% 3.5

His hands, instincts and impactful plays as a rotator leap off the screen defensively. His intuition is unmatched when diagnosing where passes are going, and his presence should make opponents hesitant when throwing certain passes and skip feeds.

And he swats away his share as a helper, too.

Caruso had 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game last season, with steal and block rates of 2.9 and 3.5 percent, respectively. Plus, he led the league in deflections per contest in 2023-24, with 3.7, per NBA.com's hustle data.

Those splits for a 6-foot-5 player are otherworldly, and he can rack up takeaways as a primary or help defender.

The Thunder, who were first in the NBA in steals per game last year, will be even better with Caruso in the mix. With him now in the fold with Luguentz Dort , Cason Wallace , Jalen Williams , Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein , Oklahoma City will have its share of impact defenders.

To reiterate, though, Caruso is quite a defensive ace, and he'll be omnipresent on that end for the Thunder.

His skill set and anticipation on that end factored into Chicago's opponents having 7.0 points less per 100 possessions in 2023-24, which led to him placing in the 93rd percentile in that swing metric, per Cleaning The Glass.

Because of his efforts, it wasn't surprising that Caruso was named to the All-Defensive Second Team and All-Defensive First Team the past two seasons.

Watching Caruso play defense game in and game out for the Thunder should be electric.

Oklahoma City will aim to advance further in the playoffs this coming season after a very promising 2023-24 campaign when they landed the top seed in the Western Conference.