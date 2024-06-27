Highlights Anthony Gordon was injured during England's recovery bike ride on Wednesday afternoon.

The Newcastle winger suffered cuts to his face and wrists which were evident on Thursday's training session.

The injuries were not serious enough to keep Gordon out of training and he could potentially start England's last 16 match against Slovakia.

Anthony Gordon was seen sporting nasty injuries during England's recent training session ahead of the last 16 of Euro 2024. The Newcastle United winger had cut his chin, nose and hands following an incident away from the pitch.

Gordon's cuts came as a result of a cycling session on Wednesday, according to BBC Sport, with Gareth Southgate's squad going for a bike ride around their training base to help with recovery following their 0-0 draw against Slovenia. However, Gordon reportedly fell off his bike while on the session, suffering nasty cuts to his face and wrists.

The Newcastle forward did not let the injury deter him, though, and was seen back out with the rest of his national teammates for training on Thursday. There have been plenty of requests for him to start England's next game against Slovakia after several below-par displays from the Three Lions during their group stage matches.

Jamie Carragher Desperate for Gordon to Start

Liverpool icon believes winger offers greater threat off the left

Gordon has had to settle for just one cameo during England's three Group C matches, coming off the bench against Slovenia and not afforded much time to impact the game at all. Southgate's omission of the winger has become even more bizarre given that the Three Lions have looked toothless on the left flank for much of the tournament.

Phil Foden has been utilised on the left but has failed to make much of an impact during the competition so far. Typically played through the centre or off the right for Man City, he is struggling to influence games for his country as much as he has done for Pep Guardiola's side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phil Foden has passed the ball more times to Jordan Pickford (3) than to Harry Kane (1) at Euro 2024.

That has led to many pundits crying out for Gordon to start games going forward. Jamie Carragher was one of those, believing that Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Gordon should be shoe-ins for the round of 16 game against Slovakia.

"The obvious inclusions for the round of 16 are Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon. Like Mainoo, Palmer impressed as substitute against Slovenia, and the team are more balanced with Gordon’s pace."

England's Issues Ahead of Euro 2024 Knockouts

Gordon's absence just one dilemma facing Southgate before Slovakia tie

As hinted at by Carragher, deciding who should play off the left is only one issue that Southgate has to address as England move into the last 16. The squad hasn't gelled just yet and big calls will need to be made regarding the midfield and attack.

Question marks over who should start in the engine room alongside Declan Rice need to be answered, although Kobbie Mainoo did everything he could to convince the England chief with a fine performance against Slovenia. And while Jude Bellingham has taken La Liga by storm in his debut year with Real Madrid, he has hardly set Euro 2024 alight.

One saving grace for England, though, is that they will not face France, Germany, Portugal or Spain in their run to the final. All four heavyweights are on the opposite side of the draw to the Three Lions, who face Slovakia on Sunday 30th June. If Southgate can't get his team playing, though, then the tournament favourites could be heading home early.