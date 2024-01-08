Highlights Anthony Joshua's decision to fight Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia has drawn criticism, with some considering him a hypocrite.

Joshua previously expressed his disapproval of Tyson Fury taking an exhibition fight instead of competing for the undisputed championship.

Critics should understand that the business of boxing can change quickly and fighters may not always make the decisions, as money often plays a significant role.

Anthony Joshua has never been one to shy away from expressing his opinion, whether the world of boxing likes it or not. For the most part, it is a reason why his fans love him. AJ is unequivocally himself and, despite that leading to some issues in recent years, most boxing fans would agree that it is a big part of what draws people in.

However, with the ever-changing nature of the business of boxing, AJ's latest decision has caused some to question his views, with some critics going as far as branding the 34-year-old as a hypocrite. Of course, we are talking about the huge news that came out this week confirming that Anthony Joshua will fight Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia in March.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is heading back into the ring after his bout with Tyson Fury back in October which shocked the world, despite Fury being crowned the eventual winner. Ngannou impressed massively in his boxing debut, even managing to knock down The Gypsy King, a feat achieved by very few of Fury's opponents over the years.

After the fight, Ngannou vowed that he would be back in the ring and that this was only the beginning for him, but few would have predicted that AJ would be his next fight, especially this soon. Social media was buzzing after the announcement from Eddie Hearn, but commentators were quick to steer people's eyes back to an interview by AJ that took place in July of last year, just after the Ngannou vs Fury bout was announced.

When asked about his opinion on the crossover fight, Joshua made his feelings very clear. He broke it down to the interviewer in simple terms, stating he had three points to make. He began by bluntly saying, "I shouldn't give a f***, it's none of my business," before going on to say: "He (Fury) should’ve been fighting for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. Straight up. That’s nonsense."

Finally, Joshua wished Fury good luck, acknowledging that boxing is all about business: "Three – If we’re acknowledging his business, good luck to the man. Do your thing. If it’s right for him, what’s it got to do with me? That’s my three views on it."

It wasn't just AJ that was sceptical about the Fury vs Ngannou fight, with Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn at the time saying: “I spoke to AJ about the fight. He likes it, and he gets it, but he’s very focused on his boxing career at the moment. He doesn’t want to derail that by doing something a little bit gimmicky. Even though it is dangerous, he wants to prepare for Deontay Wilder, and I think he doesn’t feel that Ngannou would prepare him for Deontay Wilder."

AJ will fight Ngannou in March

Fast-forward to the start of 2024, and those words don't hold up as much now that we know AJ has agreed to be Ngannou's next opponent. During the time of the interview, it seemed pretty blatant that Joshua disagreed with Fury's decision to take what is essentially an exhibition fight for a huge payday, rather than competing for the undisputed championship.

This has led many to point the finger at AJ, branding him hypocritical or a sell-out, but the last part of his July 2023 interview is key to this point. Joshua clearly acknowledged that this is all about business, and never outright said that he would never take a fight of this stature.

It certainly isn't the best look for the Watford-born boxer, but critics need to also understand how quickly things can change in the business of boxing, as well as the fact the fighters aren't always the ones making the decisions. For all we know, AJ may still hold the opinion that fights of this nature should not be a priority over him trying to get his belts back, but unfortunately, money talks.

Eyes now cast ahead to March, where we will see if AJ can fare better than Fury when he heads to the Saudi desert to face Francis Ngannou. Maybe this is Joshua's way of showing people how it's done, all in a bid to eventually fight Fury later down the line. For now, only time will tell, and there is sure to be plenty more drama throughout the build-up to this huge crossover fight.