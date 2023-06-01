The heavyweight rivalry which has yet to be settled.

Anthony Joshua has been in talks with fellow British heavyweight Tyson Fury on several occasions, but a boxing fight has still yet to materialise.

The 'Gypsy King' however revealed that he has made a "draft contract" offer to 'AJ' yet again for a meeting this September after struggling to find an opponent.

Joshua and Fury could meet at Wembley Stadium, which would likely jeopardise his planned Saudi Arabia clash with Deontay Wilder in December as part of a proposed four-man tournament.

Fury's fight proposal to Joshua

In trademark behaviour from the world champion, Fury took to social media to expose his plan for Joshua.

He wrote in a fiery post: “A few days ago I sent a draft contract to Anthony Joshua for a fight in September at Wembley Stadium.

“It’s a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ let’s give the world what they want to see.

“This time I’m not going to make a million vids & keep putting pressure on. The ball is now on your side…”

Fury's promoter George Warren later confirmed the offer had been emailed over to Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn.

However, the Matchroom Boxing chief later declared Fury's offer was not of a contract, but instead to rekindle fight negotiations for a September date.

Joshua's reaction to Fury fight offer

Former two-time champion Joshua has himself been in talks with Wilder over a meeting in Saudi Arabia this December.

However, a WBC title shot against Fury would likely overrule any clash with the 'Bronze Bomber' with Wembley Stadium already penciled in for September.

Despite the same terms being provided to 'AJ', his promoter Hearn has revealed his first reaction was one of complete shock.

He said as per iFL TV: “I spoke to AJ, AJ laughed and said, ‘Isn’t he fighting Jai Opetaia, or Demsey McKean, or Jon Jones?'

"I said, ‘No. They’re telling us they want to fight you.’ I’ll go through the process and see how real this is. I believe George Warren.

Anthony Joshua beat Jermaine Franklin in April

“I think they’re in a really difficult spot. Tyson Fury, he wants big money fights and AJ is the money fight for him but no back and forth, just ‘we’ll talk’."

Joshua last fought in December against Jermaine Franklin with a points win in London, and was expected to fight this summer.

He has yet to lock in an official fight date despite receiving offers, with former opponent Dillian Whyte slated as the front-runner for a rematch.