Despite taking an embarrassing 37-17 loss to the Chicago Bears this past Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons still have a shot to win the NFC South heading into their Week 18 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. But it'll take a minor miracle for that scenario to play out.

The Saints actually helped the Falcons (and themselves) in Week 17 by knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who would've won the division for a third straight season with a win. But with New Orleans taking an easy 23-13 victory, all three teams enter the week with a chance to reach the NFL Playoffs.

But while New Orleans and Tampa Bay can still punch postseason tickets without winning the NFC South, as improbable as those odds may be, that's not an option for Atlanta.

For the Falcons to earn their postseason berth in six seasons, their only path is to win their first division title since Matt Ryan won NFL MVP and led them to the Super Bowl following the 2016 campaign.

Here's a look at what needs to happen for the Falcons to win the NFC South in Week 18.

Atlanta Falcons clinching scenarios for Week 18

The Falcons take the NFC South with a win and a Buccaneers loss

For the Falcons to win the NFC South, the only option they have against the Saints is to win, as there's no scenario involving a tie or a loss that gives them the division.

The good news for Arthur Smith & Co. is that they already know how to beat New Orleans, as they took a 24-15 victory when the two teams first met back in Week 12 in Atlanta. And that was despite Desmond Ridder throwing a pair of interceptions.

Ridder, of course, has since been benched for Taylor Heinicke, who will continue to be QB1 in Week 18.

The bad news for the Falcons is that not only do they have to win on the road, where they're just 2-6 this season, but they also need the Buccaneers to lose to the Carolina Panthers, who've won just two games all year.

Falcons win vs. Saints + Buccaneers lose vs. Panthers

That's it. That's the lone scenario Atlanta has heading into the final week of the regular season, which obviously isn't ideal. But given how this 2023 NFL season has played out, anything seems possible at this point.

